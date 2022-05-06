David Hodge was principal of the private St Kentigern College in east Auckland. Photo / Supplied

David Hodge was principal of the private St Kentigern College in east Auckland. Photo / Supplied

David Hodge, the former principal of several Auckland high schools, has died following an illness.

Hodge was most recently head of the private St Kentigern College but stepped down last year due to poor health.

He had moved to St Kentigern in 2017, in a newly created position that put him in charge of the college's four Auckland schools across three campuses.

That followed more than a decade as principal of Rangitoto College, the country's largest school at the time, with more than 3000 students. Before that he was head of Tāmaki College in Glen Innes.

In June last year, Hodge announced he was taking early retirement for health reasons.

READ MORE

• Head of country's largest state high school quits to take up new job at private school

• Beloved teacher farewelled after losing cancer battle

• School attendance, truancy focus of $88 million Govt funding package

• 'Safe and sensible': The schools sticking with mask mandates

David Hodge on his first day as principal of Rangitoto College, which he attended as a student. Photo / NZME

In a message posted to social media, St Kent's announced "with great sadness" that Hodge had passed away peacefully on April 29.

"He will remain in our thoughts and memories for his contribution as Head of Saint Kentigern," the post said.

"We express our deepest condolences to his wife Maggie, his children Jessica, James, Caitlin and Charlotte and their families for their loss. David will forever be in our hearts."

One commenter on the post described Hodge as a "shining light" in education who cared about those he worked with, while another called him an "exceptional leader".

Another said he was "a beautiful man [who] took time to talk to everyone, and remembered everything".

Described in his obituary as a "treasured husband, father and grandfather", Hodge is survived by his wife Maggie Winterstein and their daughters Caitlin and Charlotte, as well as his former wife Diane and their children Jessica and James, and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held this Sunday, May 8, at 2pm at North Harbour Stadium, followed by a private cremation.