The driver headed on to the Waikato Expressway off-ramp, nearly hitting oncoming vehicles.

A wrong-way driver came close to hitting two motorists in a frightening incident on the Waikato Expressway this week.

Dashcam footage captures a hatchback driver reversing off the southbound exit at 9.28pm on Tuesday after a near miss with a truck.

Now new information provided to the Herald reveals the incident was a second close call.

In what Jamie Seddon calls “sort of a scary moment”, the wrong-way driver had previously attempted to turn on to the southbound off-ramp.

Seddon was forced to slow down as he noticed the hatchback’s manoeuvre.