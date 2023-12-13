Darfield crash: Emergency services rush to scene

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car on Deans Rd, Darfield, about 60km from Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said: “The crash, reported at around 12.50pm, involved a motorcycle and a car and initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

“The road is due to be closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible,” the spokesperson added.





Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) southern shift manager Blair Walkin said two crews responded just before 1pm.

“Crews from Coalgate, Kirwee attended the incident and assisted on scene with Police and St John,” Walkin said.

Walkin referred any further Herald inquiries to police.