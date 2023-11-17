Jermaine Harris-Strickland, brother of Darcy Strickland, with community advocate Marcelle Raheke at one of the Ron Giorgi parks in Flaxmere that could soon be named in Darcy's memory. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jermaine Harris-Strickland, brother of Darcy Strickland, with community advocate Marcelle Raheke at one of the Ron Giorgi parks in Flaxmere that could soon be named in Darcy's memory. Photo / Paul Taylor

When Jermaine Harris-Strickland walks around Flaxmere in Hastings, he’s often recognised straight away.

“I know you, you’re Darcy’s brother, they’ll say.”

That makes him feel proud, knowing how well-loved his brother was within the tight-knit community.

Now there’s support from that community to have those deep roots recognised, with calls to rename one of the suburb’s three Ron Giorgi parks in Darcy Strickland’s memory.

Flaxmere is where the 29-year-old grew up. A place where went to school and spent much of his upbringing before his life was tragically cut short in October of 2022.

“He was only going to be here for a short time before heading back to France to play rugby,” his brother said.

Harris-Strickland rushed back from Melbourne with his partner Frances to be with whānau for the tangi, where he realised the full impact his brother had.

“It was unreal. We knew he was a much-loved person, but you don’t realise until you see people come together for him. It was real heartwarming for all of us.”

Darcy Strickland is being remembered for his kindness and generosity to his Flaxmere community.

Three parks, one name

Two men have been charged with the murder of Strickland, who was found injured outside a house in Ramsay Cres on October 13, 2022.

The pair, Keontay Wayne Chadwick, 22, and Alizaye Kireka Windzar Todd, 19, appear set to face a trial next year.

But the community isn’t waiting around to move on.

A call online in recent months asked for suggestions for new names for two of the Ron Giorgi parks, an initiative further driven by the Flaxmere Planning Committee.

“Discussions with Hastings District Council’s park staff and Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst have been positive so we are asking residents what the two names should be,” a post on the Flaxmere Connect website read.

“Council’s parks team will need to run a short public consultation process in Flaxmere to help choose the names from those submitted, and a meeting of council will need to officially accept the selected names.”

The post said it was difficult to identify why all three parks had the same name but the best guess was that there was originally one park named for late mayor Ron Giorgi, which was later broken up by roads as housing development progressed.

A spokesperson said the council was aware of the community planning committee’s work but it had yet to receive the formal notification.

‘We can’t forget him’

As soon as the call for names went out, Marcelle Raheke decided it was time to help the cause.

Close friends with the Strickland whānau, she knew the impact Darcy had made.

“For me, it was to help bring closure. Where it happened, I always see the flowers there and I don’t want to be remembering that. I thought a park, wow, that would be awesome.”

Raheke, known online as Aunty Ranty 879, said renaming one of the parks would be a great way to remember and reflect, but also to raise awareness of the importance of speaking up.

“We can’t forget him. What I’ve found in this community is that tragic things happen to people and they are often forgotten about. This way he’ll never be forgotten, and I think that’s important.”

As the letters flowed in, it was clear the support was widespread. Submissions seen by Hawke’s Bay Today show responses from people of all ages and walks of life giving their support.

Raheke said she was recently told applications had closed and that it was now just “a waiting process”.

A man of few words and much action

Strickland has been described as a well-respected and cherished support staff member of his old primary Irongate School.

From his time smashing high-jump records to teaching tamariki how to play rugby, Irongate kaiako (teacher) Dess Williams said the school’s recent Darcy Day proved just how much he meant to the small community.

“He could see if someone was sad, and he’d go up to them and start drawing. That was his thing. He would sit there, draw and not say anything and the kids were able to open up to him.

“They felt they could talk to him anytime.”

Darcy Day saw students do most of the activities they used to do with Strickland when he was at school and also infused some of his Cook Islands culture.

“His family was there, and our tamariki sang songs and we also planted a tanekaha tree and some beautiful Cook Island shrubs.”

A Cook Island expert came in to teach Cook Island dance and the kids got the chance to play Darcy’s favourite game, the tug of war.

Irongate principal Maurice Rehu recalled the similarities between the way Irongate pupils talked about Darcy and how others did at his tangi.

“It was amazing to hear people talk about him the same way our kids talk about him.

“He used to just turn up to people’s houses and mow people’s lawns. He would motivate and encourage people around him not by saying something but doing something with them, beside them, and for them.”

Williams said a park naming would be “so beautiful and amazing’” for the whānau and community.

“It’s really important we keep his memory alive.”

A place of unity and healing

A park is a place of community, something Harris-Strickland said Darcy cared about deeply.

“As tragic as it was, it brought a sense of community,” he said of Darcy’s death.

His partner Frances added: “For a community that is somewhat divided because of gangs and things like that, it can be hard to be united.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, but the love and unity shown when Darcy passed and people setting their differences aside was overwhelming. All different groups of people from all different walks of life had come together.”

Jermaine Harris-Strickland wants Darcy’s memory to live on, bringing joy to those who speak his name.

“Darcy was always a happy kid. Always smiling and always trying to help people. He didn’t care who you were, if you needed help, he was always there.

“Everyone will see his name and just smile. Whenever I think of Darcy, I try to follow in his footsteps.”

And what would Darcy think if a Flaxmere park was named after him?

“I reckon his first thought would be ‘why?’,” Frances said.

“But then he would graciously thank you and say he appreciated it. He was a very humble boy.”

