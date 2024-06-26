An unlicensed electrical and plumbing worker has been fined and ordered to pay costs and reparation to a Dannevirke property owner he left at risk of electrocution.
Graeme Kyle was sentenced in the Dannevirke District Court for negligent work and working while unlicensed under the Electricity Act 1992 and the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Act 2006.
The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment said the work included leaving exposed live wires that created a risk of electrocution of the occupants, a potential house fire, and non-compliant sanitary plumbing that could have led to leaks and unsafe wastewater disposal.
Following a dispute with the homeowner, Kyle left the property without completing the work.
Shortly after, the house plunged into darkness it was found that a subcircuit overloaded and caused burning to part of the switchboard.
He also left two live exposed wires running through the upstairs lounge floor and live wires from a light circuit in the ground-floor laundry ceiling.
Dannevirke District Court Judge Jonathan Krebs sentenced Kyle on one charge of negligent work on an electrical installation in a manner dangerous to life, one charge of doing prescribed electrical work while unauthorised, and one charge of carrying out sanitary plumbing while unauthorised.
Kyle was fined $9000 by the court and ordered to pay costs, and $700 reparation to the property owner.
“Had the certifying plumber not found the compromised plumbing work, it’s possible the work done by Kyle could have leaked into the wall cavity. Over time, moisture in the wall could have caused damage to the structure of the home.”
The faults with the work meant that wastewater containing harmful bacteria and pathogens could have been leaked into the wall cavity and caused the building to become unsanitary.
The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board encouraged the public to check the register of licenced and authorised practitioners on its website before anyone starts sanitary plumbing, gas fitting or drain laying work on their property.