The Tararua District Council will go ahead with a fluoridation plant in Dannevirke after the Ministry of Health revealed it will fund the project and has granted it an extension.

The plant was required by the-then director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in July 2022, but after a hearing last year, the council paused the progress.

Dannevirke to get fluoride in water by the end of August this year.

The pause allowed for the High Court judicial review of the director-general’s instruction and outcome.

In November the court told the council the director-general had not fully considered the rights outlined in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 when making the decision, however, it decided not to reverse the original direction.

The deadline was moved to August 28, due to the extended procurement and design phase.

The council’s negotiations with the ministry resulted in the funding of the plant with 70 per cent of the funds already released.

The council’s decision to go ahead with the plant meant it would avoid severe financial penalties.

In 2022 councillor Sharon Wards, who used to run Dannevirke Hospital, said she had heard arguments from both sides, and while she respected the views, she also understood the context behind the directive.

She said she had noted that with the mobile surgical bus, one of the most requested services was for children’s dental health.

“There were so many young kiddies with a lot of their teeth ripped out because of decay.”

Despite community concern around the issue, section 116H of the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Act, states: “If a local authority receives a direction to fluoridate its water supply, it is not required to consult with the community on any matter related to the direction”.

Dannevirke comes under the MidCentral District Health Board area and data in 2020 showed that for children aged up to 12 in the rohe, overall, 42 per cent of children had experienced tooth decay at age 5.

It was stated that it was reasonable to conclude that Dannevirke had significant levels of tooth decay.

The delivery and installation of the plant in the town is expected to take place in April, with the handover to the council in late July.