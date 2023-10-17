Student leaders at Dannevirke South School give thanks to Rangitāne iwi for teaching them the traditional pōwhiri process. Photo / Michaela Gower

Dannevirke South School had never held a pōwhiri in its 123-year history. That changed on Monday as it wrote a new chapter of inclusivity for students, staff and families.

The morning brought the school together with iwi representatives from Rangitāne and Ngāti Kahungunu.

There are now plans to have one every term to welcome newcomers.

Dannevirke South School principal Caroline Transom said she had been working towards this day since she started in term 3 of 2021.

The pōwhiri is part of the school’s wider goal to have a space that reflects New Zealand’s diverse culture and includes more te ao Māori in the classrooms.

She said new students were starting each term and a pōwhiri was a nice way to make them feel special and welcome them into the school community.

“It cemented the identity of the school and the culture that we are one big family,” she said of Monday’s welcome.

“We are one.”

The school had been working with Rangitāne since term 2 to build a foundation of learning for staff and students around what the pōwhiri meant and why it was important, she said.

The students responded well and had enjoyed learning the waiata, haka and actions.

Dannevirke South School students participate in their first pōwhiri. Photo / Michaela Gower

“You could see the pride, the pride of being who you are, and that reflected as a treasure at the school,” Transom said.

She believed the process of integrating Māori culture into the school environment was thanks to a shift in the wider national culture.

People had started to understand that being inclusive was an asset and that it benefited children’s learning.

