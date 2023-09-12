The mother was convicted for owning a dog that attacked. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Dannevirke woman has been convicted and discharged for owning a dog that attacked and hospitalised her young son.

Ayla Sutton appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday for sentence over the “severe” December 5 attack.

Judge Bruce Northwood said in a letter to the court Sutton had explained the dog was tied up during the day but released into an enclosed area at other times.

On the day of the attack, there was no suspicion that the dog would behave as it did.

“The attack was severe, but I am satisfied the dog was properly contained, although it had been known to roam in the past.”

The child was taken to Lower Hutt Hospital for surgery, the court heard.

The dog was euthanised.

Owning a dog that attacks carried a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment, Judge Northwood said.

Judge Northwood said Sutton had an impressive work history, which included serving in the Air Force.

She had left to look after her family but was now studying for a new career.

Sutton was concerned that police vetting would show a prospective employer that she had a criminal conviction and this would affect her future, Judge Northwood said.

”This is not a classic criminal case, it was something of a lapse. It was not the kind of offence that jumps out in police vetting. That is more for dishonesty offences.

“I am mindful that a conviction might need to be disclosed, but also mindful that it would not cause an employer concern,” he said.

Judge Northwood said Sutton was a person of good character with an impressive work history.

”The harm caused was intensely personal. Happily things are recovering.”