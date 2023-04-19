This cottage painted by Tania Emslie is a favourite South Island memory. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s Art Society has mounted an amazing display of 88 works in the Woodville Rinitawa Galleries this month, all by its own artists.

Ana Patelesio’s digital creation of a scene in her home in Tokelau, “Thy Will Be Done”, is magical. Photo / Dave Murdoch

One of the features was the large number of offerings by each artist which showed the diversity of creations, illustrating that an artist could tackle any theme or genre with great success.

Katrina was in her “Blue Mood”, creating five expressionist paintings for a diploma assignment. Photo / Dave Murdoch

One artist said it kept her “fresh” because it opened opportunities to experiment.

Art incorporates the digital world the old-fashioned way and in modern ways. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The exhibition launched in the Woodville Rinitawa Art and History Galleries last Thursday with a very good turnout of artists and viewers and a remarkable start of eight works being sold on the night.

Speaking for the Dannevirke Art Society, Tania Emslie welcomed the visitors and said how proud she was that the society’s members had produced so many quality works.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis speaks at the exhibition’s opening, predicting every sale would be a milestone for the artist. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis was present to view the exhibition and to buy a piece to decorate her office/new house.

She said she could not believe Tararua district could produce such exquisite art and display it in a gallery that was on a par with the best in any major urban centre.

Gallery chairman Charles Crockett said he was pleased so many organisations were using the gallery, which was thriving.

These 3D creations, each by different artists, were ready to take home. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Dannevirke Art Exhibition runs until April 24.