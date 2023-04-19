Dannevirke’s Art Society has mounted an amazing display of 88 works in the Woodville Rinitawa Galleries this month, all by its own artists.
One of the features was the large number of offerings by each artist which showed the diversity of creations, illustrating that an artist could tackle any theme or genre with great success.
One artist said it kept her “fresh” because it opened opportunities to experiment.
The exhibition launched in the Woodville Rinitawa Art and History Galleries last Thursday with a very good turnout of artists and viewers and a remarkable start of eight works being sold on the night.
Speaking for the Dannevirke Art Society, Tania Emslie welcomed the visitors and said how proud she was that the society’s members had produced so many quality works.
Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis was present to view the exhibition and to buy a piece to decorate her office/new house.
She said she could not believe Tararua district could produce such exquisite art and display it in a gallery that was on a par with the best in any major urban centre.
Gallery chairman Charles Crockett said he was pleased so many organisations were using the gallery, which was thriving.
The Dannevirke Art Exhibition runs until April 24.