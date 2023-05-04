The man appeared in the North Shore District Court on Thursday afternoon. Photo / FIle

4 May, 2023 02:58 AM 2 mins to read

A man who allegedly robbed and assaulted students while disguised as a police officer will spend the next two weeks in custody.

The 32-year-old man, Daniel Huata, appeared in North Shore District Court today by video call and made no plea or bail application.

Huata was arrested after armed thieves dressed as police officers robbed students in Birkenhead, Auckland, last month.

Huata appeared in court on charges of impersonating police, aggravated assault with a firearm, kidnapping, committing a burglary with a weapon, and unlawful taking of motor vehicles.

Lawyer Maddie Dempsey made an application for an interim name impression under fair trial rights, claiming the media reports of the incident could impact Huata’s ability to receive a fair trial.

Judge John McDonald refused the application for interim name suppression.

“You face a number of serious charges.

“Any publicity you have will have dissipated,” McDonald said.

During the court appearance, a woman blew Huata a kiss and tried to take a photo of him, which she was immediately told to delete from her phone by a security officer.

Huata was remanded without plea until his next court date on May 25.

Just after midnight on April 13, two men allegedly entered an address in Birkenhead, wearing what appeared to be high-visibility police vests.

One of the students told the Herald he returned home to find his flat turned upside down and his two flatmates fearing for their lives after a confrontation with the men who allegedly threatened and robbed them.

A range of high-value items were allegedly stolen, including $15,000 in cash that was supposed to pay for one of the student’s university fees and two airsoft guns.

A police spokesperson said a man was arrested after searching a Manurewa property.

Waitematā East Area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said at the time of the arrest that inquiries are ongoing to find the uniform reportedly used and to confirm if it was a legitimate New Zealand police uniform.

“In general, police staff will be clearly identifiable in uniform and will be carrying police identification that can be presented upon request. We advise anyone who is dealing with a representative or agency to question their identification if they are unsure.”

