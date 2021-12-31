Dangerous bikers swarm central Auckland, smash police patrol car

A large group of motorcyclists have swarmed the streets of Auckland's CBD, prompting a large police response. Video / Supplied

Dozens of dirt bikers took over the streets of Auckland on New Year's Eve, executing extremely dangerous manoeuvres and even smashing a police patrol car.

The stunts were considered so dangerous the police chose not to intervene.

"We have already received a number of complaints regarding the extremely dangerous driving behaviour being carried out by some of the riders," said Acting Inspector Terry Lee.

"They have also deliberately smashed a Police patrol car wing mirror."

Police said bikers deliberately smashed a patrol car. Photo / Supplied

The spokesman said that with a group this size it was not practical for police to intervene as it would cause significant risk to other road users and police staff.

Police said they were now making enquiries of the dirt bikers who left Otara this morning and were driving around the city. The group have now dispersed.

Lee said police were aware in advance of the ride and had a number of staff monitoring the situation.

"Our community can be assured that we will be following up on these matters and holding people to account for their dangerous driving," he said.