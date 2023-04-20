Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Dangerous’ 74yo South Auckland pensioner Bronwyn Warwick turns herself in

Raphael Franks
By
Quick Read
Bronwyn Warwick turned herself in. Photo / Supplied

Bronwyn Warwick turned herself in. Photo / Supplied

Police have found “dangerous” 74-year-old Bronwyn Warwick after she turned herself into police at Whangārei this afternoon.

It has been almost a month since the South Auckland resident was issued a parole warrant for her arrest.

Warwick was issued a parole warrant recall two weeks ago when police warned people not to approach her as she was considered dangerous.

She previously served time for murdering an elderly woman and kidnapping and robbing a law student in the past three decades.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

She racked up more than 132 convictions by 2010. Some involved very serious violent offending.

She was convicted and served a life sentence for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

In 2010, she was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to a further four years and six months in jail.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand