Bronwyn Warwick turned herself in. Photo / Supplied

Police have found “dangerous” 74-year-old Bronwyn Warwick after she turned herself into police at Whangārei this afternoon.

It has been almost a month since the South Auckland resident was issued a parole warrant for her arrest.

Warwick was issued a parole warrant recall two weeks ago when police warned people not to approach her as she was considered dangerous.

She previously served time for murdering an elderly woman and kidnapping and robbing a law student in the past three decades.

She racked up more than 132 convictions by 2010. Some involved very serious violent offending.

She was convicted and served a life sentence for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

In 2010, she was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to a further four years and six months in jail.



