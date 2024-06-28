What’s the experience been like so far?

So, the experience has been awesome, the instructors are so talented and supportive. All the other dancers are a great bunch of people, and we all try to help one another by learning new techniques or switching lesson times if needed etc.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

On the night I will probably be super nervous, but once I’m on the stage performing hopefully all my nerves will disappear.

What is your dancing experience?

I have zero dancing experience, luckily my little sister is a hip-hop dance teacher and has given me a few tips.

How would you describe your dance partner?

My dance partner Darrius is so fun to dance with and we always have a good laugh. He has really good dance moves and I’m stoked to be doing this experience with him.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

My highlight so far is meeting new people through this kaupapa and making new friendships. Our group of dancers are amazing as well as everyone else behind the scenes who make this all happen.





Darrius Strickland

Why are you dancing?

I’m dancing because a certain person told me I had to, and knowing the amazing kaupapa behind it, I couldn’t say no.

What’s the experience been like so far?

My experience so far has been great. I’ve met some great people and have made good friends already. And having an appreciation for the hospice staff with the mahi they put into this event.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I think I’ll be fine. I’m looking forward to taking off my tight pants after the dance and rewarding my hard work with a massive feed. And celebrating with my other fellow dancers.

How would you describe your dance partner?

My dance partner is great! She’s awesome at organising our practice times and other commitments we have to do which is exactly what I need. And it’s super fun getting to know her.

What’s your dancing experience?

The only dancing experience I had prior was a few paid cameos as a policeman or cowboy. As for ballroom, I have none but am very excited to learn and happy to trade in my tassels for a satin shirt.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Meeting new people and being able to watch (choreographers/mentors) Troy (Smith) and Ellie (Smith). Seeing how they light up the dance floor and being able to learn from them. And learning more about Hospice and the work they do in the community and I’m very honoured to be a part of this journey and giving back!

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17 at the Energy Events Centre. For the first time this year, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to the matinee are via Ticketmaster.