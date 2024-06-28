Ten local couples are bravely stepping out of their comfort zones in August for the annual Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. This week Holly Tuhakaraina and Darrius Strickland talk about their experience so far.
Holly Tuhakaraina
Why are you dancing?
I’m dancing to try and learn something new while supporting a great cause.
So, the experience has been awesome, the instructors are so talented and supportive. All the other dancers are a great bunch of people, and we all try to help one another by learning new techniques or switching lesson times if needed etc.
How do you think you will feel on the night?
On the night I will probably be super nervous, but once I’m on the stage performing hopefully all my nerves will disappear.
My dance partner is great! She’s awesome at organising our practice times and other commitments we have to do which is exactly what I need. And it’s super fun getting to know her.
What’s your dancing experience?
The only dancing experience I had prior was a few paid cameos as a policeman or cowboy. As for ballroom, I have none but am very excited to learn and happy to trade in my tassels for a satin shirt.
What is your highlight of the process so far?
Meeting new people and being able to watch (choreographers/mentors) Troy (Smith) and Ellie (Smith). Seeing how they light up the dance floor and being able to learn from them. And learning more about Hospice and the work they do in the community and I’m very honoured to be a part of this journey and giving back!
Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17 at the Energy Events Centre. For the first time this year, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to the matinee are via Ticketmaster.