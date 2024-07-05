Giving new things a try has been the main reason for me, I learnt that growth is the outcome of being in the uncomfortable and what better than to support an awesome kaupapa while doing it.

What’s the experience been like so far?

The experience has been really cool, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the dancers, tutors and organisers, building new relationships and developing a new confidence in this kind of environment.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I think the nerves will definitely be there, but I am confident we are in the right hands to prepare us necessarily for the night.

What is your dancing experience?

Zero, I have a background in kapa haka and a few primary school plays when I was little but other than that, two left feet.

How would you describe your dance partner?

She’s naturally very good and quick to break it right down to the finer details which I think is crucial to have in a dance partner. We work well together, and she has a lot of patience which I’m grateful for when it comes to me learning something.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Highlight has definitely been a huge lift in confidence for me not only in dancing but just in general through socialising and connecting with new people, also watching everyone’s journey develop has been a huge inspiration for me.

***

Nae Taua-Hapeta. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Nae Taua

Why are you dancing?

I’m dancing to tautoko the kaupapa and do something that I never thought I’d have the guts to do. It’s a privilege to be a part of Hospice’s journey.

What’s the experience been like so far?

Intense. Fun. Emotional. I’m getting comfortable with doing the uncomfortable and getting out of my own way. I’m slowly overcoming obstacles and leaning into it without fear. Thankfully, we have a solid group of amazing people that help ease the anxieties of it all. I love how supportive everyone is; they honestly make this experience wholesome. We’re all working on ourselves in our own ways, alongside each other, and sharing this journey together. I’m amazed by everyone’s progress already, and proud of each and every one of them.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I get anxious just thinking about it but excited to reveal our dance to our friends and whānau.

What is your dancing experience?

I dance, but nothing like this. I come from a family who love to dance because it’s how we vibe. I’ve tried this kind of dancing on the odd occasion and I fumbled badly, which left me discouraged. Now I’m here, still fumbling but learning!

How would you describe your dance partner?

Te Okiwa brings his A-game to every training. He clearly pours his energy into anything that helps him grow, even if that means being uncomfortable, I respect that. He’s a creative all-around, so it makes this a fun learning experience. Man’s no stranger to the stage, and it tells!

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Laughing at myself. I’ve always struggled with embarrassment, so this has been a good learning opportunity for me to embrace it. ‘Ano’ (again) is the key word. And, as annoying as it gets to start over and over again, it’s worth it when you nail what you’ve been taught. It’s such a good thrill. Far different from any thrill I’ve experienced in my life! Can’t wait to getting everything dialled in and see all those ‘ano’ paid off.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17 at the Energy Events Centre. For the first time this year, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.