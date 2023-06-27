Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Damaged Scenic Drive home at risk of collapse, residents evacuated in West Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The house on Scenic Drive, Swanson was damaged during the Auckland Anniversary floods. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The house on Scenic Drive, Swanson was damaged during the Auckland Anniversary floods. Photo / Hayden Woodward

West Auckland residents are evacuating as a house damaged during this year’s severe weather events is at risk of collapse.

A witness on the scene said the house on Scenic Drive in Swanson was “fully on a lean” and neighbouring residents were self-evacuating.

The owner of the house, Grant Fraiser, told the Herald the “house was on the move” and they have not been in the home since it was red-stickered after the Auckland Anniversary floods in January.

“They’re closing the roads. So if it does collapse no one will be injured,” Fraser said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“It’s not great ... It’s been on the move for the last few weeks.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene to help with Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

A Fenz spokesman said they were called to the house at 7.32pm after people reported it looked as though the building would collapse.

He said the property was known to Fenz after it was red-stickered and was at imminent risk of collapsing.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Council has also been notified to attend the scene. The spokesperson said firefighters on the scene have begun assessing neighbouring houses.


Latest from New Zealand