The house on Scenic Drive, Swanson was damaged during the Auckland Anniversary floods. Photo / Hayden Woodward

West Auckland residents are evacuating as a house damaged during this year’s severe weather events is at risk of collapse.

A witness on the scene said the house on Scenic Drive in Swanson was “fully on a lean” and neighbouring residents were self-evacuating.

The owner of the house, Grant Fraiser, told the Herald the “house was on the move” and they have not been in the home since it was red-stickered after the Auckland Anniversary floods in January.

“They’re closing the roads. So if it does collapse no one will be injured,” Fraser said.

“It’s not great ... It’s been on the move for the last few weeks.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene to help with Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

A Fenz spokesman said they were called to the house at 7.32pm after people reported it looked as though the building would collapse.

He said the property was known to Fenz after it was red-stickered and was at imminent risk of collapsing.

Auckland Council has also been notified to attend the scene. The spokesperson said firefighters on the scene have begun assessing neighbouring houses.



