Damage and lost stock as Napier liquor store ram raided

The liquor store in Napier which was ram raided early on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A liquor store has been ram raided in Napier, the first reported burglary of its kind across the region in almost a month.

Thirsty Liquor on Carlyle St was smashed into by a vehicle during the early hours of Thursday morning.

A security barrier at the front of the store was severely damaged and one of the front doors was knocked off its hinges in the incident. A store manager did not want to comment.

A security barrier at the front of the store was severly damaged in the incident. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eastern District Police Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said police were investigating the incident, which was reported about 2.45am.

"An unknown number of offenders smashed their way into the store and took off with a number of items."

The break-in follows three Four Square supermarkets being ram raided and badly damaged in Napier and Hastings last month, including at Ahuriri (July 20), Frimley (July 26) and Bayview (July 30).

The door which was knocked off its hinges. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ahuriri store was broken into again early on Thursday morning with police investigating "a significant amount" of cigarettes being stolen in the latest incident.

It was not a ram raid on this occasion.

Napier City Council has offered its support to businesses impacted by crime and says it is considering requests on a "case by case basis" to install crime prevention measures outside impacted stores, such as traffic islands and raised kerbs.

The council recently completed its first traffic island and raised kerb project to deter ram raiders.

Police are still looking for the offenders involved in the July 20 incident at Ahuriri, while one 18-year-old has been arrested and charged over the July 26 incident at Frimley, and one youth has been arrested and is before the Youth Court in relation to the July 30 incident at Bayview.

There was also an attempted burglary at another liquor store in Havelock North late last month, Big Barrel, which caused damage to the store.

Ram raids in Napier in recent months:

Mar 18: Stirling Sports Napier and Westshore Corner Store

May 31: Meeanee Hotel

July 20: Four Square Ahuriri

July 30: Four Square Bayview

Aug 25: Thirsty Liquor Napier