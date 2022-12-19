A customer claims to have found a cannabis plant growing in a Hamilton Pak'nSave carpark bush. Photo / Supplied

You usually buy your greens from the supermarket, but one eagle-eyed customer has spotted a suspicious illegal plant growing at a Hamilton Pak’n Save.

On Sunday December 18 just before 1pm, a customer was shopping at the Mill St Pak’n Save in Hamilton when they noticed an odd-looking plant blossoming in the carpark garden.

After taking a closer look, they soon realised it was cannabis.

The plant looks to have grown alongside two flax bushes. The cannabis plant was a substantial height, enough for the customer to notice the controversial plant.

Taking to social media, shopper who goes by the Reddit name u/Yenrab wrote: “Some interesting gardening at Pak’nSave these days.”

Their post attracted hundreds of people to comment with some making fun of the situation.

“Pak’nSave community gardens,” one joked.

Another poked fun at Pak’nSave’s stickman ad, saying: “Like the other supermarkets, stick man has his own collectibles.”

“Pak’nHarvest,” a third laughed.

A fourth jokingly quipped: “The prices may be low but the customers sure aren’t.”

Pak’nSave has been approached for comment.

Contaminated baby spinach scare: NSW Health says 164 report symptoms, including hallucinations

Meanwhile in Australia health authorities are urging locals not to seek out toxic baby spinach, as 164 people in NSW alone reported symptoms after eating the contaminated leafy green.

A national recall for baby spinach products originating from a Victoria farm – sold at Coles and Woolworths stores across the country – was issued after some people experienced hallucinations.

As of Sunday, NSW Health has revealed 164 have reported symptoms after eating baby spinach, at least 42 of whom have sought medical attention.

Among the symptoms reported were delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision and dry mouth.

A Queensland child was hospitalised on the weekend after eating the leaves, which health authorities say originated from Riviera Farms.

In a statement, the farm said it had contacted all 20 of the retailers selling its produce.

“The advice to our customers remains to recall potentially contaminated spinach products from their shelves and to advise their own customers to do the same,” they said.



























