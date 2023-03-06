2023 Central Plateau winners: Dairy Trainee of the Year Jasmine Hall (left), Share Farmers of the Year Nicole and Kevin Oppert, and Dairy Manager of the Year Mohammed Arifin.

2023 Central Plateau winners: Dairy Trainee of the Year Jasmine Hall (left), Share Farmers of the Year Nicole and Kevin Oppert, and Dairy Manager of the Year Mohammed Arifin.

The region’s leading farmers have been recognised at two dairy industry award events.

Kevin and Nicole Oppert won the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the annual Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards dinner held at Rydges Rotorua on Friday night.

The other big winners were Mohammed “Jay” Arifin, who was named the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year, and Jasmine Hall, who was named the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to entrants withdrawing from the Share Farmer category, Central Plateau Share Farmer entrant scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This also meant merit awards were awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

Kevin credited his 2017 experience as a Dairy Manager entrant as giving him a better understanding of his management techniques, which led to their first contract milking position.

“We both loved being outside and have a passion for animals and working on the land,” Nicole said.

2023 Central Plateau Share Farmers of the Year Nicole and Kevin Oppert.

“We love all aspects of farming – the challenges and all.”

The freedom and space they have to raise their family makes dairying an appealing career choice.

“It’s a lifestyle as well as a career for all of us to love.”

The Opperts contract milk for Roger and Amanda Garland on a 178-hectare Taupō property, milking 560 cows. They won $14,450 in prizes and four merit awards.

Kevin and Nicole are excited about the use of technology in farming and where this might lead, in on-farm scenarios as well as recording and admin.

“We’re young and versatile enough to adapt and fit into any future within the dairy industry.”

The couple are frustrated at the negativity “around the 1 per cent of the industry – 99 per cent of farmers strive for healthy animals and productive land”.

There have been a few challenges in their joint career, including staff, growing equity and starting their own business while young.

“Each morning is a morning closer to reaching our goal of potential farm ownership,” Kevin said.

“Our family drives us to succeed even when times are hard – tomorrow is always another day!”

The Opperts said they were proud of achieving record production on different systems and progressing their careers from farm assistants in 2009 to self-employed contract milkers.

The Opperts, both 30, identified people as a strength of their business.

2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year Jasmine Hall.

“We create an optimistic team environment where everyone feels included, with open communication with the owner and employees.”

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Buddhi Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige, who won $10,075 in prizes and four merit awards.

The couple are contract milkers for Greg MaCulouggh and Jose Franco on their 153ha Rotorua property, milking 520 cows.

The winner of the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition, Mohammad “Jay” Arifin, came from a farming background in Indonesia before arriving in New Zealand in 2008.

He works on the Wairarapa Moana Incorporation’s Mangakino 289ha property, milking 1055 cows. He won $9047 in prizes and three merit awards.

The 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year, Jasmine Hall, 20, is a farm assistant on Stu and Anne Koopal’s 204ha Rerewhakaaitu property, milking 560 cows. She won $7000 in prizes and two merit awards.

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners’ field day will be held on March 22 at 947 Poihipi Rd in Taupō.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Jessica Lea took out the Share Farmer of the Year category at the Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards at the Awakeri Events Centre on Saturday.

2023 Bay of Plenty Share Farmers of the Year Cameron and Jessica Lea. Photo / Supplied

Cameron, 32, and Jessica, 31, are 50/50 share-milking over two farms – Colin and Maria Eggleton’s 120ha Ōpōtiki 270-cow property and Bern and Heather Mcdonalds’ neighbouring 100ha, 300-cow property.

They won $11,300 and three merit awards.

Chihiro Hanyuda won Dairy Manager of the Year, while Caleb Spence took out the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Central Plateau Share Farmer Merit Awards

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award: Buddhiya Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige

Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award: Buddhiya Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige

Federated Farmers Leadership Award: Buddhiya Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige

Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award: Kevin and Nicole Oppert

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award: Award Kevin and Nicole Oppert

Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award: Kevin and Nicole Oppert

Ravensdown Sustainable Pasture Award: Buddhiya Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige

Stretton and Co Business Performance Award: Kevin and Nicole Oppert

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

DeLaval Livestock Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

Fonterra Dairy Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

I.S Dam Lining Ltd Environmental Sustainability Award: Ben Purua

NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd Pasture and Feed Management Award: Liam Sangster

Vetora BoP People and Leadership Award: Ben Purua

Perrin Ag Consultants Ltd Personal Planning and Financial Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

Armer Farms N.I Emerging Talent Award: Gene Turuwhenua

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

DairyNZ Practical Skills Award: Jasmine Hall

T H Enterprises Ltd Emerging Talent Award: Tamiti Wineera

BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd Knowledge Award: Jasmine Hall

Rotorua Lakes Council Communication and Industry Involvement Award: Shanyn Ruthe

Bay of Plenty Share Farmer Merit Awards

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award: David Leeder and Mere Edwards

Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award: David Leeder and Mere Edwards

Federated Farmers Leadership Award: Stefan and Rachel Grobecker

Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award: David Leeder and Mere Edwards

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award: Cameron and Jessica Lea

Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award: Cameron and Jessica Lea

Ravensdown Sustainable Pasture Award: Stefan and Rachel Grobecker

Perrin Ag Business Performance Award: Cameron and Jessica Lea

QCONZ Emerging Talent Award: Stefan and Rachel Grobecker

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

DeLaval Livestock Management Award: Chihiro Hunyuda

Fonterra Dairy Management Award: Chihiro Hunyuda

Whakatāne District Council Environmental Sustainability Award; Chihiro Hunyuda

Pioneer Brand Products Pasture and Feed Management Award: Dayna Rowe

BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd People and Leadership Award: Lindsay Williams

Stem Rural Accountants Personal Planning and Financial Management Award: Dayna Rowe

Vetora BoP Emerging Talent Award: Liam Pirini

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards: