Cystic fibrosis: Rotorua mother 'desperate' for Trikafta funding

10 minutes to read
OJ Daniels lost his sister Santana Daniels to cystic fibrosis in 2017. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Teenager OJ Daniels wants to breathe without difficulty. Charlie Ford just wants to be a "normal" kid and run around with his mates. But neither can do these things because they have cystic fibrosis

