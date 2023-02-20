Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty surveyed devastated rural areas in the Tararua and Central Hawke's Bay districts today. Video / Mark Mitchell

After what was called Hawke’s Bay’s “day of horror” last week, Central Hawke’s Bay faced up to and is still facing scene after scene of devastation.

At the height of Tuesday’s cyclone, as a national state of emergency was declared, CHB’s main bridges — the Waipawa Bridge and the Tukituki Bridge at Waipukurau — were closed temporarily as floodwaters and debris threatened to overwhelm them.

Surface water flooded homes in Waipukurau — Svenson Rd and Belgrove Drive residents were evacuated in droves, some clutching pets and some with just a hastily-grabbed bag.

A couple of hours later there were similar scenes in Waipawa as residents from the main highway to “The Bush” at the bottom of Bibby St fled, evacuated as the heaving Waipawa River topped its stopbanks. Many homes were evacuated and many had been damaged.

Emergency Services were out in full force, door-knocking evacuees and rescuing flood victims. Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and Civil Defence were in tandem, gathering and giving out information and trying to stay ahead of a fast-moving and absolutely unprecedented situation.

Evacuation centres were swiftly set up in all the affected areas.

Harker St Waipawa became part of the Waipawa River after the stopbank breached.

Many of CHB’s smaller communities were cut off with roads flooded, blocked by slips and washouts and communications and electricity networks were damaged.

At time of writing police say about 1700 people remain uncontactable as the strain of Cyclone Gabrielle begins to show on communities - including, police say, in the rise of family harm incidents in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. The death toll at time of writing remains at 11. Police say they are especially worried for about 10 people who have yet to be located.

This week there are critical water restrictions in the townships of Otāne and Waipawa - at time of writing these centres are on level 4 restrictions so although you can use water from your taps to wash and flush, please use it sparingly, the council asks. You will still need to rely on supply from tankers in the interim.

Boil water notices are still in place for Otāne, Waipukurau and Waipawa.

Announcing a Mayoral Relief Fund, Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker said “Across the thousands of people affected by this unprecedented event, we know there are many people who specifically want to donate to the response efforts in Central Hawke’s Bay, and this fund enables that.

“We know that people are concerned about our most-hit communities from these floods – including Pōrangahau, Waipawa and our isolated rural communities. Donating money to the fund will help communities in the best way we can at this time”.

People or organisations wanting to donate to the Mayoral Relief Flood Response Fund can visit any Central Hawke’s Bay Library or the council’s Customer Service Centre (for cash or eftpos donations) or make online deposits to Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s ANZ account 01-0777-0038665-00, with reference “Relief”.

If you bank with Kiwibank it will force you to enter a property valuation number. When it does this please enter ten zeros.

Please note that donations made to the Mayoral Relief Fund will not qualify for a charitable donation rebate.

Information on how residents can apply to the fund, including eligibility criteria will be released in the coming days.

Hawke’s Bay mayors have reactivated the regional Disaster Relief Trust, making it easy for people from anywhere in New Zealand to donate to the region’s Cyclone Gabrielle recovery effort. Set up for the same purpose during the 2020 droughts, Hawke’s Bay’s mayors and regional council chair have reactivated the trust.

People wanting to donate can do so to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust is 02-0700-0010824-002.

The council says it has been overwhelmed with offers of clothing, food and voluntary support “but for many in our community, financial support is one of their most pressing needs”.

“Donating money to the fund is the best way that we can get the right support, at the right time to isolated farmers, families and households in Central Hawke’s Bay. From the need to supply fuel for generators, through to those who don’t qualify for financial support or don’t have insurance.

“We would love donations of baking, cooked food and sandwiches to feed our incredible team of volunteers and service workers, we could use these any time! They can be dropped to the Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre on Kenilworth St in Waipawa.”

There are various ways in which you can volunteer your time.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker (left) surveying damage from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

The “Volunteer in Central Hawke’s Bay” Facebook page has been set up to connect volunteers with those in need. People can offer up their services and support on this page and this will be directed and matched up to those most in need.

The council says the team at the Volunteer Hub at 7 Bibby St in Waipawa has been overwhelmed with support from the community asking how they can assist those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

You can pop down to the Volunteer Hub and register. “No matter if you can offer an hour or an entire day, you’ll be directed to the areas where you’re needed most.”

The Volunteer Hub will also have wifi for those still needing to connect with family and friends.

The council says there are nearly 50 roads closed across the district, and more where drivers are advised to take caution.

If already on farm, farmers may be able to bury their own dead livestock as per normal conditions (considering proximity to waterways – should be more than 50m from a waterway, and usual pest/ vermin control). If not on farm, or there are too many on the property for the landowner to deal with, please phone the regional council on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838. It will co-ordinate collection and appropriate disposal.