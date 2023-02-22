The sheep was stuck firmly in the silt. Video / Waitawhiti Station

After floods and mud took over the eastern Wairarapa, one sheep has had a lucky escape when it was scooped up in a digger.

Zoe Richardson’s parents own Waitawhiti Station which has been covered in slips and silt post-Cyclone Gabrielle.

Richardson told the Herald she was out with her brother surveying the damage when she noticed a ewe in trouble.

“She’d found herself in a right predicament and she couldn’t get out.”

The sheep was stuck in the thick mud, and despite Richardson’s best efforts to rescue her, it was futile.

“I tried to help her out and then I ended up getting stuck in all the way up to my knees.”

After extricating herself from the thick mud, she shouted over to her brother Charlie who was nearby digging culverts.

After that, it was Charlie to the rescue. Rather than try and pick the sheep up with his hands, he used the digger’s bucket to scoop the animal out – mud and all.

“I expected him to dig a culvert but instead he just really delicately picked her up!”

Richardson said her family has been very lucky to not suffer any stock losses in the wake of the cyclone.

“It was very intense – a lot of the area has been really affected like the Tararua and Wairarapa region but luckily the army is in there now helping out.”

Richardson and her family have been helping as well – they donated $1000 worth of products to the Hawke’s Bay region, which has been decimated by the storm.

“We’ve been making sure people have what they need.”

She said anyone needing assistance in the area is welcome to contact the station via Facebook or email.