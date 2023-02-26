Cyclone Gabrielle: Uncontactable list down to four people still to be reached

There are now only four people police have been unable to contact following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Police said today they would be in a position to provide further detail regarding those who remain out of touch later today.

The update comes a fortnight after the storm lashed the country, killing nine people across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti and two firefighters in Muriwai, West Auckland.

In the latest update on police operations across the storm-hit region the police said they in the 24 hours to 7pm yesterday officers had conducted 502 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with communities.

Over the same period, police said they received 492 calls for service, including 10 reports of burglaries, four unlawful taking of motor vehicles, and 54 family harm incidents.

There had been 25 people - 13 in Hawke’s Bay and 12 in Tairāwhiti - had been arrested for a variety of offences including serious assault, destruction of property, disorder and theft.

Initially police held grave fears for up to 10 people they believed may have perished in the storm.

A week ago than 4,500 people were listed as not being able to be contacted by friends, neighbours or family, a week after the cyclone devastated parts of eastern coastline.

Sea and river searches were mounted to look for those feared washed away in the floods.

By the end of last week the number of those believed missing had been whittled down to 23.

Over the weekend it reduced further to eight with an announcement today there were just four people unaccounted for.



















