Cyclone Gabrielle: Two Hawke’s Bay locations receive downgraded risk status from Council

The stopbank rebuild in Awatoto, pictured in March 2023. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

After weeks of uncertainty, two areas previously classified as 2C as part of the cyclone risk and land zoning categorisations have now been downgraded to Category 1.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) announced on Tuesday that 2C areas in Meeanee/Awatoto in Napier and Omahu in Hastings have been released into Category 1 status, meaning property owners in these areas are now able to make decisions about rebuilding their properties and lives.

Many in Awatoto now have some certainty about their futures after their 2C classification (pictured) was lifted on Tuesday. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

HBRC said the reason for the downgrade was due to confirmation that stopbank breach repairs carried out at these locations had returned stopbanks to pre-cyclone status of about 1:100 year.

This translates to about a one per cent chance of it being exceeded in any given year.

“This is great news for residents in these affected areas. It allows them to move forward,” Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby said.

“I know the staff have worked hard to repair stopbank breaches and are working as hard as they can on the ongoing restoration work for repairing scours of the region’s stopbanks.”

Provisional maps from HBRC showing the previous 2C area, which has now been downgraded to Category 1. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Ormsby said Council would continue to update residents of affected areas and let them know if there would be any changes to their zoning classifications.

“We look forward to releasing other areas currently categorised as 2C in the future,” she said.

Council also confirmed that all stopbank breach repairs on the Tūtaekurī and Ngaruroro rivers had been completed.

Repairs on Central Hawke’s Bay rivers that have been assigned to the Regional Council rapid rebuild team were also well advanced, Council said.

“Staff are progressing repairs on the scours in stopbanks, with many complete,” a statement said.