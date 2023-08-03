The Redclyffe Bridge, where motorists are expected to obey the rules of a 30km/h speed limit and light-vehicle use. Photo / Warren Buckland

The urgency of a remedy for Cyclone Gabrielle’s closure of two of the four routes between Napier and Hastings was highlighted when a truck breakdown blocked the busiest southbound lane on Thursday morning.

The breakdown happened about 8am on the Meeanee Rd overbridge, north of the Expressway bridge over the Tutaekuri River, and police had to close the Expressway at southbound entry points off Kennedy and Taradale Rds for half an hour, at one of the busiest times for traffic between Napier and Hastings on what is also part of State Highway 2.

With specialised tow-company equipment quickly clearing the scene, it didn’t get to the stage of needing extra policing on SH51 via Clive, the only other available twin-cities route since two secondary routes were knocked out when the Tutaekuri River, choked with timber and other debris knocked out several spans of both the Redclyffe and Brookfields bridges.

Authorities are now also calling for respect from motorists in the expected reopening next Tuesday of the Redclyffe Bridge (between Taradale and Waiohiki), with a two-lane temporary span in place.

At a meeting at Waiohiki Marae on Wednesday night it was stressed it’s designed primarily to reconnect communities rather than ease congestion on the Expressway.

The sector between from Springhill and Links Rds, which includes the bridge, will have a 30km/h speed limit and only light vehicles, cycles and public transport will be allowed.

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Angela Hallett confirmed on Thursday the rules will be policed and monitored, with motorists asked to be considerate to those in the area, including residents of a community in which most homes were badly damaged or destroyed, and where roadworkers and others are still present.

She expects trucking companies will respect the rules and avoid the area, and other motorists using the road to comply with the limits.