The navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is due to arrive in Gisborne on Friday after dropping off food and water at Tokomaru Bay on Thursday. Video / NZDF

The navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is due to arrive in Gisborne on Friday after dropping off food and water at Tokomaru Bay on Thursday. Video / NZDF

Hawke’s Bay

About 4500 people are reported as uncontactable across largely the east coast of the North Island.

Civil Defence said reaching these communities is the current focus of operations. About 1900 people are staying in evacuation centres.

About 40,000 homes are without power, while Napier remains without power connections to about 31,700 households. About 1000 Wairoa homes were also without power.

An urgent operation to bring power to Napier was set to continue overnight with hopes of reconnecting homes tomorrow. About 90 per cent of Hastings homes and 95 per cent of Havelock North homes have been reconnected, up from 60 per cent on Thursday.

Residents are urged to restrict their water use.

HMNZS Te Mana has arrived in Napier with much-needed supplies. Photo / Mike Scott

Civil Defence said the telecommunications network remains a significant problem for all of Hawke’s Bay. Some phone networks are coming back online but it will take time before the network is fully operational.

Nearly all supermarkets are up and running again with power generators being made available to supermarkets and pharmacies to allow them to open.

HMNZS Te Mana arrived in Napier today with 26 tonnes of supplies on board and the army had established a headquarters in Napier. The NZDF is also prepared to construct temporary bridges where needed.

SH2 Napier-Hastings Expressway is now open. SH51 Napier-Hastings through Clive is closed to everyone except emergency services and critical workers.

There are no severe weather warnings but rivers remain high with hazardous conditions and some inland areas remain flooded and under mud.

Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Gisborne residents were asked to stop using water earlier today as the region faced a major crisis when the Waipaoa backup water treatment plant failed.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules departed Auckland tonight with water treatment facilities for Gisborne to repair the issue.

There are still people in isolated Tairāwhiti communities who have not heard from emergency teams, with Civil Defence saying reaching these communities is the current focus of operations.

About 1100 customers remain without power. Many are in rural areas and remote communities where access is difficult, and there’s major damage to poles and wires. A full list can be seen on the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence page.

Ruatorea, Te Araroa and Tokomaru Bay townships are now on mains power. Tolaga Bay is still using a generator for power.

Supplies are being airlifted and shipped into Gisborne. Photo / NZDF

Starlink satellite connections are being sent to rural police stations to reconnect our rural areas, while Chorus contractors identified four breaks in the fibre optic cable communication link to the north of Gisborne and three to the south. Repairs have started.

Vodafone has restored connections, its CEO said, while Spark and 2degrees are working to restore connections.

IT support is coming to the banking sector so they can distribute cash via ATMs. In the meantime, cash is being brought into the region to help until ATMs are back up and running.

Truck convoys of food supplies arrived from Ōpōtiki via SH2 meaning supermarkets will be re-stocking shelves. The navy ship HMNZS Manawanui also arrived at Eastland Port after making a drop off of food supplies to Tokomaru Bay and Waipiro Bay. It is restocking in Tauranga and returning with more supplies.

SH2 North to Ōpōtiki will open from 7am–7pm from tomorrow. SH2 Gisborne to Wairoa is open with only a single lane open in places.

SH2 Wairoa to Napier is closed as is SH35, Tolaga Bay to Te Puia Springs.

Auckland and Northland

Auckland’s emergency response remains focused on the west coast communities of Muriwai, Piha, Te Henga (Bethells Beach) and Karekare.

Access to these and other rural communities, including near the Kaipara Harbour, remains “severely restricted” due to landslips and dangerous road conditions.

Earlier today, fire crews issued an urgent evacuation notice for residents on Domain Cres in Muriwai due to fears of further landslips. Residents are also advised to be ready to evacuate from other homes in the area on short notice, taking nothing but their pets.

About 8000 homes were still without power across the region on Friday, which is down from 16,000 the day prior. Most homes in Counties Manukau in South Auckland should now have power restored.

Aerial photographs show the extent of damage caused by a landslip at Muriwai. Photo / George Heard

Nearly 2800 homes were still without power in the Far North as at midday today, mainly in the Hokianga. The crews from Connetics and Scanpower will be working alongside Top Energy contracting staff creating joint teams focused on restoring supplies to customers.

Nine line mechanics flew into Kerikeri Airport on an Air Force NH90 helicopter today, while others drove up north.

Residents in Wellsford, Helensville and Parakai are still encouraged to use water wisely as their water treatment plants are not yet in service. In Muriwai, the water treatment plant remains offline. There is a water tanker outside Sand Dunz Café providing emergency water.

The weather forecast is for mainly fine weather on Saturday, but authorities urge people to avoid non-essential travel towards Northland and to plan ahead.

There are currently about 50 roads across the region that remain closed although SH1 through Dome Valley is now open “under caution”. Go to the Auckland Transport website for more information.

There are 12 civil defence centres, shelters and info hubs open in Auckland. Kerbside waste collection is back to normal but people are advised to store sandbags on their property until council can organise ways to collect the potentially contaminated sand.

Coromandel

As access to areas affected opens up, the Thames-Coromandel District Council says the key focus will be getting fuel supplies to the farmers and isolated communities in the Coromandel.

This includes working with Powerco to restore electricity supply to a few of the more isolated communities.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA are attempting to open up roads. SH25 opened only to have two large slips come down again.

State Highway 25 is open in sections restoring access between Thames and Matarangi, and SH2 through Karangahake Gorge is also open for essential travel.

Many Coromandel residents remain cut off due to slips on key roads. Photo / TCDC

Coromandel beaches have reopened after being closed due to the path of destruction Cyclone Gabrielle left across the region.

However, due to the heavy rains over recent days, the water in the Pāuanui Harbour is considered unsuitable for swimming, fishing and shellfish gathering due to the possibility of bacterial contamination.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council has established a Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund, open to residents, ratepayers, small business owners and not-for-profit organisations who have suffered financial hardship because of damages caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.