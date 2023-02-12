The cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

Several supermarkets will be closing early this evening as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle continues to track closer to the country.

A spokesperson from Countdown said the closures will allow staff members to “get home earlier, given the expected impact that the rain and wind will likely have on roads and accessways”.

The Countdown stores listed below will close early today. At this stage, all of the firm’s stores will reopen as normal tomorrow.

Countdown Paihia Central (already closed)

Countdown Warkworth (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Waitangi (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Tikipunga (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Regent (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Whangārei (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Whitianga (closes at 7pm)

Countdown Gisborne (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Katikati (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Kaikohe (closes at 8pm)

Countdown Kerikeri (closes at 8pm)

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank our customers in advance for their understanding as we work to keep everyone safe,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Foodstuffs has assured customers that it has enough stock for everyone, and the empty shelves at supermarkets ahead of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle were due to workers “not being able to replenish fast enough”.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs also said all stores are open today, however, some stores may change opening and closing times as the weather event rolls in.

“We’re encouraging customers to check their local store’s Facebook page or website for the latest before they leave home,” the spokesperson said.

They urged shoppers only to buy what they need for two to three days as this means fellow shoppers “can get their fair share when they shop”.

“We have plenty of stock on hand, empty shelves in-store are often due to our store teams not being able to replenish fast enough,” they said.

Yesterday, a shopper who did not wish to be named said they’d just been to the Countdown supermarket on Richmond Rd in Grey Lynn where they had sold out of milk and bottled water.

Empty shelves at the Countdown supermarket on Richmond Rd in Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

“There was hardly any chicken left and their vege stocks are extremely low.

“Anxiety is rising.”

Countdown has urged shoppers to buy only what they need and says stocks are being replenished.

“We know it’s a worrying time for many, and while customers prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle, we do ask that Kiwis please be mindful of others and only buy what they need.”

“We’ve been preparing for the arrival of the cyclone and continue to send hundreds of extra cartons of food and essentials to our stores - today alone there will be over 100,000 bottles water arriving in our North Island supermarkets,” a Countdown spokesperson said.

Photos posted to social media show long queues at all tills and the carpark full at Pak’nSave Wairau Rd, which only recently reopened after floods devastated the store late last month.

Long queues had already formed at supermarkets yesterday as households prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Rose Rasmussen

Rose Rasmussen told the Herald yesterday she was lucky to get a parking spot and shoppers faced a long wait, adding that the store was “crazy busy” with queues for checkouts going right through the store.

A video showed a full carpark with others waiting to get in.

Queues were also long at nearby Countdown, with bottled water, toilet paper, fruit, veggies and frozen chicken the obvious trolley essentials.

Supermarket bosses said there was plenty of stock and asked shoppers to buy only what they needed.

“Our stores, support centre, and distribution teams are preparing in readiness for what tropical Cyclone Gabrielle brings,” said Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster.

“We have well-honed and practised business continuity plans and processes, our supply chain is robust and we have stock on hand to ensure there is enough for everyone.”

Wooster urged people to consider others when shopping.

“Please shop only for what you’ll need, this will help make sure everyone gets their fair share when they come to the store.”

Jonathan Box, Foodstuff’s general manager supply chain, said: “We’ve got a robust supply chain that’s recently been tested and proven through Auckland’s extreme weather events. Being in every community across the North Island, we know the importance of keeping our stores stocked and operational and we’re well prepared to handle the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. Our supply chain teams are working closely with our store teams and our supply partners to ensure continuity of supply.”

Queues of people panic buying at Countdown Westgate. Photo / Dean Purcell

Countdown’s managing director Spencer Sonn told the Herald on Friday night that North Island stores were a priority and supplies were being transported to more isolated stores.

Hundreds of cartons of essential supplies were already en route ahead of the weekend rush.

“We’re well practised in making sure Kiwis can get the essentials they need in all sorts of different scenarios, from pandemics to natural disasters, and we’ve been working to make sure we’re prepared for any impact from Cyclone Gabrielle, for a few days now,” he said.



