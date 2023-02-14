Cyclone Gabrielle leaves Coromandel roads flooded with ‘metres of water, absolutely impassable’. Video / Matthew Davison

The sun might be out but the job isn’t done in the Coromandel, according to Coromandel-Thames Civil Defence controller Gary Towler.

The region has experienced massive slips and land instability, compromising its entire roading network.

”Every time our land guys clear a slip, another one comes down right behind them,” Towler told Kerre Woodham Mornings on Newstalk ZB today.

A number of houses in the Coromandel have already been red-stickered, Towler confirmed, as staff worked their way through affected areas to check the condition of housing.

The other focus is power, which most of the area is still without.

Powerco said it had 6883 customers without power in the Coromandel as of 11.30am today.

Image 1 of 17 : A slip on Matarangi Rd on the Coromandel. Photo / TCDC

”We have the luxury of the New Zealand Defence Force, which we’re deploying on to the east coast today to do a lot of review work and drone work to get a good picture of what carnage was created,” Towler said.

Meanwhile, critical assets such as generators and wastewater plants in the Coromandel are running out of diesel, which helicopters are bringing in for stock-ups as they can’t be accessed by road.

If people are wanting to visit their homes and baches, Towler has told residents to “take a breath” and check the NZTA website and affiliated social media pages for information on road conditions.

”People need to have a go-bag and Plan B in case a slip blocks their path. That will be the case for the next five or six days,” he said.

”But people should check their properties as quickly as possible so we know if we’re dealing with any other stretches.

The council said this morning the Civil Defence team remained at full strength today as it continued to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. At this morning’s briefing the Civil Defence controller highlighted restoring power to Tairua and Pāuanui, people’s welfare needs and roads as the key focus for today.

Local roading contractors were working hard to clear slips and debris from roads, but more slips were happening all the time.

Waka Kotahi contractor Higgins was working on clearing SH25 on the Thames Coast for essential commercial vehicles. “Please don’t head out on the roads just to have a look as this can hinder clearance crews and trucks from being able to do their work unimpeded,” the council asked in a media release.

A slip on the Thames Coast road. Photo / TCDC

Civil Defence controller Gary Towler said “Our entire roading network is still very fragile, slips are continuing to come down all the time and most roads remain closed or under traffic control. Please do not venture out for a sightseeing roadie, you will not get far. Please take care if you are out for a walk along the beaches and waterways, the coastline is still getting a battering from huge seas.”

The Defence Force is assisting Fire and Emergency NZ and their Urban Search and Rescue team to check for hazards and map any land instability.

Multiple power outages across our district are a major problem, “but we are working with Powerco and other partner agencies to ensure power is restored to Tairua and Pāuanui as a matter of urgency.”

“Right now, we have generators in place at our water treatment plants there, and water levels in reservoirs and water pressure in the community will improve over the day.”

“We will ensure all possible resourcing is provided to Powerco to get power back to Tairua and Pāuanui urgently, Waka Kotahi are also on board going to extra lengths to get access to both communities,” said Towler.

The welfare team is distributing kai packs to isolated communities with the help of emergency services who are able to deliver safely to support food banks.

With several people throughout the Coromandel still displaced by the Cyclone, the Welfare Team was ensuring accommodation, food and wider needs were being met. “This may be an ongoing task for the team well into next week.”

If you have any welfare needs, please contact Heretohelpu.nz online or at 0800 568 273

For the latest information about council services, storm response facilities, and other need-to-know news see tcdc.govt.nz/response.

Coromandel road information

STATE HIGHWAYS

SH25 Thames to Coromandel Town is CLOSED.

SH25 Coromandel Town to Te Rerenga: Essential travel only. Drive with extra care.

SH25 Te Rerenga to Kūaotunu is CLOSED.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: Essential travel only. Drive with extra care.

SH25 Whitianga to Tairua.

SH25 Hikuai to Onemana is CLOSED.

SH25 Whangamatā to Waihī: Essential travel only. Drive with extra care.

SH2 Paeroa to Waihī (Karangahake Gorge) is CLOSED.

SH26 between SH2 and Paeroa-Tauhuna Rd is CLOSED.

SH25A Kopu to Hikuai is CLOSED.

Waikawau Beach Rd is CLOSED due to tree fall.

Purangi Rd is OPEN to one lane.

Hikuai Settlement Rd is OPEN.

Sailors Grave Rd is OPEN to one lane.

Pumpkin Hill Rd is OPEN to one lane.

Koputauaki Bridge, Colville Road – No further monitoring required.

ONGOING CLOSURES

Coromandel/Colville:

Colville Rd is CLOSED in several places due to overslips and dropouts. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Coromandel to Oamaru Bay CLOSED.

Oamaru Bay to Amodeo Bay CLOSED.

Amodeo Bay to Colville CLOSED.

Colville to Port Jackson Road CLOSED.

Te Kouma Road is CLOSED due to a large tree/slip blocking the road. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Port Jackson Rd is CLOSED due to multiple very large slips and dropouts. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Port Charles Rd is CLOSED due to an overslip 10.7km from the start of the road. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Puriri Rd is CLOSED due to a treefall and large slip Road will have to remain closed overnight.

309 Road is OPEN.

Mercury Bay:

Hot Water Beach Rd is CLOSED Between SH 25 and Parangi Road due to flooding. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Matarangi Rd is CLOSED due to a large slip. A crew will establish today. Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Whangapoua Rd is CLOSED due to a slip.

Tairua-Pāuanui:

Puketui Valley Rd is CLOSED due to a slip Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Whangamatā:

Wentworth Valley Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

Thames:

Tapu Coroglen Rd is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu. Additional slips have been cleared for resident access.

Kauaeranga Valley Rd is CLOSED due to flooding and large slips Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Victoria St, Thames is CLOSED due to flooding and a large slip Road will have to remain closed overnight.

Other:

Blackjack Road is closed to all traffic except those requiring residential access.

An area of road subject to previous damage has suffered significant movement overnight, and while passable with care, should not be used unless access is needed.

Council geotechnical staff will inspect the area as soon as possible.

Hauraki state of emergency

Meanwhile, Hauraki District Council has issued an update on Cyclone Gabrielle. Residents are being asked to conserve water.

“Due to river conditions with high levels of dirt and debris, we are struggling to produce as much water as we would like in Paeroa and Waihi. Please conserve water. If you noticed a drop in pressure around Waitakaruru, the Water Treatment Plant is now back up and running.”

The council says it is continuing to support the clean-up effort around the district and evaluating damage.

It is compiling a list of affected properties and completing a welfare needs assessment. “Please call our team on 07 862 8609 or 0800 734 834. Our team will then pass the information onto our Civil Defence Welfare team.”

Building inspectors will be out checking damaged properties today. They will have their council identification with them. “They are there to help, so please let them into your properties to do this important work.”

“Please call us if your house has been inundated with flood waters and our team will create a service request so our teams know to visit.”

Local roads:

Road between Whiritoa and Waihi – OPEN drive with extreme caution

Ford Road, Waihi – CLOSED due to flooding

Baxter Road, Waihi – CLOSED due to flooding

Komata Reef Road, Komata – CLOSED due to multiple slips

Bradshaw Road Bridge, Komata – WATCH FOR surface flooding

Franklin Road, Waitawheta - CLOSED under slip

Maratoto Road Bridge – Assessment ongoing - tree down blocking upstream

East Coast Rd north and south OPEN but surface flooding

Miranda/Findlay Rd – OPEN

Kaiaua Rd – OPEN with flooding in patches

State Highways

SH2 Karangahake Gorge CLOSED - Paeroa to Waihi

SH26 Criterion Bridge OPEN

SH25 Between Whiritoa and Whangamata OPEN