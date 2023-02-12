Cyclone Gabrielle: State of emergency declared in Northland

Kaka St in Morningside was affected by flooding due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A state of emergency has just been declared in Northland, as Cyclone Gabrielle begins to flood roads and damage properties.

Today’s state of emergency is the second in less than two weeks. Previously, the region had only had five since 1973 - provides authorities with powers that would otherwise not be available so they are able to respond to emergencies more swiftly.

The declaration allows Northland’s Civil Defence Emergency Management group to more swiftly co-ordinate other emergency services; ensure temporary accommodation, food and water are available; make sure access to dangerous areas is properly controlled, and provide regular public information meetings.

The seven-day state of emergency could also unlock central government resources.

The precautionary state of emergency was requested by Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Graeme MacDonald and signed by CDEM Group chair Kelly Stratford.

MacDonald said officials did not know whether they would need to use emergency powers, but made the precautionary declaration as the worst of the forecast weather was yet to come.

“This will ensure we have those extra powers available to us should we need them.”

Emergency powers most often used are evacuating premises and places, entering premises, closing roads and public places, removing aircraft, vessels, vehicles etc and requisitioning property, equipment, material or supplies.

Enabling evacuations was often the key reason for emergency declarations, according to Civil Defence.

MacDonald asked people in Northland to continue to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts and official information, have a plan in case they need to evacuate, check on neighbours, avoid non-essential travel and take extreme care if it was necessary to be on the roads.

Some Northlanders earlier expressed frustration and confusion as to why a state of emergency had not been declared, despite one being issued as a precautionary step before the previous storm.

One Facebook user commented: “So when Auckland flooded 2 weeks ago and we got that little storm you declared a state of emergency. Now we are experiencing the tail end of this ex-cyclone, with the worst expected tonight and Monday, Tuesday, and we hear nothing.”

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford, who chairs the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) group, said earlier the situation today was very different to the storm expected on January 31, which resulted in an early emergency declaration.

“The weather pattern that was predicted [on January 31] was one of those atmospheric rivers with a large volume of water and it was coming really fast so we didn’t have time to get resources up here and be ready.

“This time, we’ve known for days ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is coming and it’s not getting worse as it comes toward us.”

The emergency services had not previously expressed a desire for extra powers a state of emergency would give them, Stratford said.

“We’ve had time to mobilise. Everything’s ready and waiting - Fenz has extra resources, St John has extra resources, the police. We are guided by what their needs are.”

Stratford urged Northlanders to be prepared with a go-bag and a way to get information if needed, such as a radio with batteries.

She also asked people in the Far North to let the council know of any flooding issues through the phone number posted on their Facebook page and to call 111 if life was in danger.

The worst of the heavy rain was expected on Monday, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said, despite some parts of Northland receiving 80mm by 2pm today.

The centre of the storm was expected to be directly over Bream Bay around midnight on Monday.

