Trees were brought down at Virginia Lake as a result of high winds on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui region’s clean-up following Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 4 Parapara between Whanganui and Raetihi remains closed due to multiple slips and fallen trees.

Some local roads are currently closed with more issues discovered on Wednesday, Whanganui District Council said.

Mangamahu Rd remains closed due to slips and flooding and is currently inaccessible for roading clean-up crews due to the closure of SH4.

Kauarapaoa Rd, Creek Rd and Te Rimu Rd are closed.

Kauangaroa Rd at Reids Hill reopened after a large tree blocking the road at Reids Hill was cleared, and Rangitatau East Rd has also reopened.

The council says contractors will be clearing fallen trees around the district, including at Virginia Lake, and asked people to be cautious around worksites.

Following an emergency power outage in Taumarunui on Wednesday for repair work, The Lines Company (TLC) says there will be another power outage for Taumarunui from 10am Thursday.

Due to the damage sustained at the Ongarue substation, further repairs are required.

TLC expects to complete repairs and restore power around midday.

Powerco said at 4.30pm on Wednesday 188 customers in Whanganui were still without power, down from 783 on Wednesday morning. In Taranaki 1109 customers had no power and helicopters were used to help assess faults near Pātea and Motukawa. In Manawatū 331 customers had no power.

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are undertaking assessments across the region to assist with welfare and infrastructure needs.

Horizons regional group controller Craig Grant said inspections had been taking place on the ground with site visits and by air.

“Today [Wednesday] our priority has been people, properties and livestock – these assessments help us determine the extent of possible damage across the region and identify areas requiring more urgent assistance,” Grant said.

“We’ve been collating welfare information alongside territorial authorities, support organisations and the Rural Support Trust. There is welfare assistance available to those who need it.

“Financial, mental health, and rural support are just some of the services people can access. If you need any welfare assistance please visit horizons.govt.nz for a list of services and how to access the support you require.”

Grant said people cleaning up should be aware that as floodwaters recede, areas should still be considered contaminated. He urged people to stay out of any remaining floodwater.

“On the flood protection infrastructure front it will be difficult to get a full picture of damage to flood assets until water recedes. Once that happens, we’ll be able to fully assess erosion, channel and river bed changes and any other issues caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We have begun recovery planning as the response to Cyclone Gabrielle in our region reduces. This will be a long journey involving prioritisation of needs and will have to ask the community to be patient as we work through this.”

Rangitīkei District Council said a water conservation notice remained in place for Hunterville and Mangaweka on Thursday.

“The water treatment plant is still under significant pressure due to the increased volume of water. We’re asking the Hunterville and Mangaweka communities to continue conserving water to ensure we can retain water supplies to both these towns.

“We would like to thank the Hunterville and Mangaweka communities for their support so far, you have really made a difference with reduced water usage.”