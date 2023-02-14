Contractors preparing to clear slips and fallen trees on the Parapara. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong winds and rain are continuing to batter the wider Whanganui region despite strong wind warnings relating to Cyclone Gabrielle being lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported on Wednesday morning State Highway 4 Parapara is closed between Raetihi (Alexandra Rd) and Upokongaro due to multiple fallen trees and slips. The detour is via SH1 and SH49.

SH1 is closed at Marton, between Calico Line and Wings Line, because of flooding.

Horizons Regional Council regional group controller Ged Shirley said river levels in the Rangitīkei and Ōroua rivers started to peak and recede on Tuesday night.

“Overall the Rangitīkei River is remaining within its active flood channel, meaning there is some water in low-lying land adjacent to the river,” he said.

The main concerns had been around the Tangimoana stretch of the river.

Horizons opened the Moutoa floodgates between Foxton and Shannon on Tuesday night to relieve pressure on bottom stem of the Manawatū River. The floodgates divert water down a spillway that acts as a short cut to the sea.

“We’d like to remind people to stay away from the water once daylight comes, rivers will still be high and fast flowing. We don’t want people to fall into the water, injured by debris lying around or get swept away unexpectedly.”

State Highway 4 Parapara is closed from the turn-off to the Whanganui River Road. Photo / Bevan Conley.

South Taranaki District Council said many of its services will return to normal operation today (Wednesday).

Roading crews were continuing to clear roads on Tuesday while it was safe to do so. Water and wastewater networks were running as normal.

Facilities will return to normal operating hours on Wednesday.

Residents whose kerbside collection for rubbish, recycling and greenwaste is normally Tuesday will have their collection on Saturday, February 18. Wednesday’s kerbside collection is operating as normal. All transfer stations return to normal operating hours today.

Anyone in the district with welfare concerns should contact the Taranaki Emergency Management Office on 0800 900 049.



