Parapara Rd on State Highway 4 has been re-opened. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 4 between Raetihi and Upokongaro has been re-opened after being closed for almost a week due to slips and fallen trees following Cyclone Gabrielle.

A final safety assessment on the road was completed on Monday before it was re-opened.

Parapara Road had been closed since Wednesday, February 15.

On Friday, February 17, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Association spokesperson said there was a possibility the road would be re-opened on Saturday.

However, another slip occurred on the road on Friday night and the road remained closed over the weekend.

NZTA system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Rob Service, said re-opening the stretch of state highway safely and as quickly as possible had been a key priority for contractors in the area.

“We want to thank all road users for their understanding over the past week, and also all our contractors who’ve worked hard to get this vital part of the network open,” he said.