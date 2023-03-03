Spiderman is helping Rotorua Whakaora collect cyclone relief supplies. Photo / Supplied

Local charity Rotorua Whakaora has recruited a world-famous wallcrawler to collect donations for cyclone relief efforts.

Tomorrow two super Spiderpeople will drive courier vans around town collecting food, batteries, tools and other donations needed by families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Rotorua Whakaora co-founder Elmer Peiffer said the community’s generosity inspired the weekend’s donation drive.

“When we need specific items we just ask for it and it turns up.

“But people don’t always have time to come down to the depot to drop off their donations.”

So Peiffer thought it would be a good idea to bring the courier van to the donations, instead of the other way around.

“Everyone wants to help but they sometimes don’t know how,” Peiffer said.

Two couriers dressed as the superhero will drive around Rotorua on Saturday to collect cyclone relief donations. Photo / Supplied

The idea of recruiting superheroes for the drive came from Tokoroa courier driver Daniel Patterson.

“I’ve known Gina and Elmer for about 15 years,” Patterson said.

“I can’t always help them but I thought this was something I could do.”

Patterson said he had a Spiderman costume at home that he had previously used when delivering homeschooling packages during Covid-19 lockdowns.

“I can’t do flips and I’m not a professional actor but I can be a goofball and make people smile.”

Patterson said he wouldn’t be opposed to posing for selfies either.

“I just thought this would be a lighthearted way to highlight the hardships people are going through after the cyclone.

“If drawing a little attention to it with a costume is going to help then I’m more than happy to do it.”

Rotorua Whakaora co-founders Elmer and Gina Peiffer have already been on the ground on the East Coast co-ordinating flood relief supply drops.

It took the couple about nine hours to reach Hawke’s Bay after filling their van with donations this week.

“We left at 5am yesterday but we didn’t arrive until about 2pm,” Elmer Peiffer said.

Peiffer said road closures and 30km/h speed limits contributed to the long driving time but it was worth it.

“We just put a call out on Facebook and once the van was full we drove it down.

“It’s about bringing some lightheartedness into the midst of the heartache.”





Where you can meet Spiderman this Saturday:

Selwyn Heights shops 9.30-10.15am.

Brookland Rd shops 10.30-11am.

Westbrook netball courts front carpark 11.30am-12.15pm.

Te Ngae shopping centre 9.30-10.15am.

Redwoods shopping centre 10.30-11.15am.

Otonga Rd roundabout shops 11.45am-12.15pm.

Trade Central 12.30-1.30pm.

Supplies needed: