Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

People located in low-lying areas close to the rivers in the Whangārei CBD and Town Basin area have been asked by the local emergency operations centre to self-evacuate before high tide.

The request was down to a high risk of tidal flooding when the waters reach their peak level at 1.56pm.

Whangārei District Council said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) staff will be door-knocking in low-lying areas near rivers to assist with the evacuation.

“If you have nowhere safe to go, you can go to the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington,” the council’s announcement said.

“The advice for all other Whangārei residents is to please stay home and stay off the roads, there are a lot of trees down and surface flooding is making driving dangerous.”

Council said: “We are expecting further widespread surface flooding throughout the district today.”

Whangārei resident Cindy took the precautionary move of evacuating herself and her three adult children, a grandson, three dogs and a cat to the McKay Stadium centre.

While her home in the Avenues hadn’t yet flooded at the time of her decision, she didn’t want to take any risks.

Cindy made the decision to self-evacuate ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle's full force in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

”We’ve had flooding there before,” Cindy said.

”It’s getting worse. It’s really high, it’s almost up to the wall of my property - I’m hoping it doesn’t get higher.”

Northlanders awoke to weather-driven havoc as Cyclone Gabrielle headed for land bringing with it relentless rains and lashings of strong winds reaching up to 140km/h in some places.

Most of the rain so far has fallen on the east coast, from Kāeo in the north to the Brynderwyns in the south, the Northland Hydrology team said.

The highest totals over the 30 hours from 9pm on Saturday to 3am today were near Whangārei in Glenbervie where 188mm of rainfall was recorded. Water St in downtown Whangārei was the next most drenched with 174mm followed by 146mm at Puhipuhi.

Locations such as Kaitāia or along the West Coast had experienced “significantly less” rain.

“However, as the centre of the low-pressure system moves closer throughout the day, this is likely to result in even higher tides than we have had so far. The next high tides for Whangārei are about 12.45pm today, and then about 1am tomorrow morning. High tide on the Northern Wairoa at Dargaville has just passed about 4.30am.”

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland until midnight today with the most severe downpours forecast to be confined to the south and west this afternoon.

MetService predicts a further 100mm to 160 mm of rain to accumulate south of about Kaikohe on top of what has already fallen and lesser amounts elsewhere. Peak intensities are pipped to be 10mm/h to 15mm/h this evening but 20 to 30mm/h in the south.

A further period of heavy rain is likely in the west where another 50mm to 80mm is expected. Localised rainfalls of 80mm to 120mm may accumulate in a 12-hour period from midnight to midday Tuesday.

At 5.30am Cyclone Gabrielle was currently about 150km northeast of Cape Reinga and was ‘re-curving’ southwest to pass by Northland today, bringing further rain and more very strong south-easterlies.

The winds are expected to turn to the southwest later today with some very strong gusts – overnight conditions will become slightly drier but there will still be strong winds.

Metservice issued a red wind warning for the region up to 9pm today as wind gusts were forecast to reach 120km/h to 130km/h.

WeatherWatch says Cyclone Gabrielle’s air pressure is expected to drop in the next 24 hours, making the storm more intense.

Roads

The on-again-off-again stretch of State Highway 1 between Brynderwyn and Waipū remains closed due to a number of large slips in the area.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the route would likely be closed for the rest of the day “given the worst of the weather is yet to come”.

Light vehicles may detour via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai, while heavy vehicles must detour via SH12/SH14 (via Dargaville).

A large slip made of trees, rocks, and clay in Whangārei Heads cut off access to Pataua South earlier this morning. Concerned locals are keeping a close eye on the rising tide.

A large slip has blocked the main road into Pataua South in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi is advising extra caution on SH10, just south of Totara North Rd, due to an under slip. A temporary speed restriction is in place.

Eight roads in the Far North are closed due to fallen trees. Among them are Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, Kohumaru Rd, Ngataki Rd, Purerua Rd, Rangiahua Rd, Remuera Settlement Rd and Waiare Rd. Pawarenga Rd is down to one lane, also because of a fallen tree.

SH10 from Kerikeri to Taipa was clear this morning with signs of debris cleared overnight.

Paihia, Hokianga and Kaitāia i-Sites have been closed until further notice due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Most refuse transfer stations and community recycling centres around the Far North are also closed today, though the three main sites — Kaitāia, Kaikohe and Waipapa — remain open. The Far North District Council is urging people not to put out kerbside rubbish or recycling today.

As of 8.30am, six roads across the Whangārei District were closed. Kaka St, which was closed pre-emptively due to flooding, remains shut. Nook Rd, Pipiwai Rd past Hiko Pl, Russell Rd and Taiharuru Rd are closed due to fallen trees.

In downtown Whangārei, Porowini Ave is closed due to flooding outside Mitre 10. Another 23 roads, including Hatea Dr and Riverside Dr are passable with caution.

Riverside Dr is affected by flooding and a tree has fallen on Hatea Dr. There are two slips on Whangārei Heads Rd, but Whangārei District Council said the main route is currently passable.

Kiwi Ave and Otuhi Rd have now been closed due to fallen trees and Shoemaker Rd is closed due to flooding.

In Kaipara, Cassidy Rd and Marlborough Rd are currently closed due to fallen trees. Flooding has also been reported on Montgomery Ave in Dargaville.

Brigades rushed off their feet

It was a huge night for firefighters across Northland with 72 call-outs in the 12 hours between 5pm Sunday and 5am Monday.

Those are only the call-outs listed in Fire and Emergency’s online notification system so the actual number of incidents responded to is likely to be significantly higher.

The busiest brigade across the region was Whangārei - the region’s only paid brigade - with 17 call-outs during that period. Of Northland’s volunteer brigades, Onerahi was called out 12 times — once every hour — while the Whangārei Heads crew responded eight times and Kamo five.

In the Kaipara District, Mangawhai Fire Brigade was the busiest with seven callouts. The Far North got off relatively lightly with its call-outs, mostly for downed trees, spread evenly across the district.

Paihia and Russell brigades, both of which are responsible for areas vulnerable to easterly storms, were the busiest.

Between 5am and 11am, FENZ received another 86 calls for help from Northlanders most of which were for trees that had fallen on the roads and brought down power lines, and loose roofs.

A “small number” of calls were about flooding, mainly in Whangārei.

FENZ spokesperson Brad Mosby said people should take the opportunity to tie down items such as trampolines or outdoor furniture that could become airborne in high winds as the worst of the weather was yet to come.

He also urged people not to drive through floodwaters and to call emergency services if life was at risk.

A Top Energy lines' crew attends to downed power lines. Photo / Supplied

Boats destroyed

The combination of lower barometric pressure and storm surge has bought flooding to a number of coastal locations and there have also been reports of boats being blown ashore.

Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said bad weather has displaced many boats and it was likely to get worse as high tide approached around 2pm.

In Paihia, the most obvious sign of damage is the wreckage of a yacht which is scattered the length of Paihia’s main beach, over a distance of several hundred metres from Stockman’s Pt to the boat ramp next to the lookout at Te Maiki. It is thought the wooden vessel was moored further south, in the Sullivans Beach area, but broke free overnight and was smashed against rocks.

The wreckage of a yacht which is scattered the length of Paihia's main beach during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Only one small part of the vessel’s hull remains. The rest has been reduced almost to kindling.

Only one small part of the vessel's hull remains along Paihia beach during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two members of Paihia’s community patrol group are standing guard after reports earlier this morning of people stealing items from the wreckage. There are concerns debris could be washed out again at high tide around 2pm.

In 120km/h winds yesterday, volunteers from Coastguard Bay of Islands successfully assisted a 4m runabout with two people on board back to the safety of shore when their engine failed just outside Matauwhi Bay.

Early this morning, Coastguard Houhora volunteers were called to Houhora Harbour to pump water from a sinking yacht fortunately with no one on board.

Northlanders brave the conditions

While the weather is grim, it seems calmer in the Far North than yesterday with dawn seeing the night’s rain diminish to a drizzle and the wind gusting with less ferocity.

At Doubtless Bay, there was even a blue sky on the horizon. Surfer Thomas Mostes, 39, was surfing at Taipa and reckoned the sea and wind calmer than it was yesterday.

”It’s not as bad as I thought,” he said.

“Yesterday morning the waves were huge.”

Cable Bay’s Stephanie Simpson was out walking Eva along Taipa Beach in weather that she said was comparatively calm after a wild, wet and windy night. She said good instructions from Civil Defence had her household well prepared for the cyclone.

Surfer Thomas Mostes was surfing in Taipa and reckoned the sea and wind today were calmer than it was on Sunday. Photo / David Fisher

In the Far North, locals at Kaitaia and coastal Ahipara have expressed relief and surprise they have escaped largely unscathed so far but are still bracing for the weather to turn worse.

At Ahipara, at the base of 90 Mile Beach, those spoken to noted the change in wind direction which yesterday was blowing out to sea, pushing waves up into big breakers.

Today, the wind was blowing in the opposite direction, flattening waves and leaving the famous surfing spot looking and sounding tame compared to its usual pounding thump.

Joel O’Rourke, 27, of Ahipara was watching his sister and partner swimming.

Joel O'Rourke, 27, at Ahipara with Sienna Hogg, 18. Photo / David Fisher

Sheltered by a range of hills, O’Rourke said the community’s night had passed without event.

”We were expecting to have our power out for days. But it’s been fine. We’ve had the power out in far less stormy conditions.

”We’ve been bracing for the worst,” says O’Rourke, “but the worst has yet to come.”

Further south, people donned their raincoats to check out the raging torrents of Whangārei Falls.

From left: Edward Rollo, Boss David, Monaro Ashby-Herbert and Jeanette Walters at Whangārei Falls. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Amber Thomas and Evelyn Clover take a selfie at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Michael Cunningham























