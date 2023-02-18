Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan says she finds the devastation on the East Coast heartbreaking when she talks to nannies who have lost their homes and children in shelters not knowing where they will be living or going to school next week.

But she says what makes her feel slightly better “is looking at every single person in this community doing anything and everything they possibly can to help their neighbours out in a time of need. Born together, grieving together and then pulling together to clear our people’s houses.”

Allan says she was out at the airport the previous night to meet people bringing in medical help and the Otago rescue helicopter was going out to rural communities to help.

“There was one of the big contractors from out at Eastland Port and he said: ‘We’ve got 40 guys ready to go. What do you want us to do, mate?’ And they’re out at Te Karaka today with their bulldozers helping out. Up and down the motu that’s what we are seeing.”

And she praises Ngāti Porou whanau who managed to buy five satellite phones in Auckland and get them sent down the coast to rural communities so they could contact them.

Tairawhiti MP Kiri Allan flew over Waioeka Gorge and State Highway 35 north of Gisborne with Waka Kotahi. Photo / Kiri Allan

But the MP, the cabinet minister on the ground in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne, says today’s priority is establishing support for communities that need the most help and have been disconnected for some time.

“One thousand tonnes of food have been dropped off up the coast coming into Gisborne today and HMNZS Te Mana is going down into Hawke’s Bay with 25 Defence Force crew to help with critical response.

“We are still in the critical response... without much connectivity at all. The immediate priority is welfare support.

“I just want to acknowledge the Defence Force for its service and Waka Kotahi too has been doing a lot of work clearing out the roads, particularly those big artery routes.”

Last night 20 trucks managed to get through with supplies to Gisborne, which Allan says was ”game-changing”.

“We were quite in critical need of food and water. Also the road south to Wairoa had been opened enough to get some urgently needed help there.”

‘Situation devastating’

“It’s a huge task ahead but our focus as central government is providing the frontline folk essential support,” Allan said.

The government has contributed $1 million for the Gisborne mayoral relief fund and another $1m for the Hawke’s Bay mayoral relief fund to help get resources where they are needed as soon as they can.

“The entire situation is devastating when you’re sitting with nannies and koros who lost their first home in Bola, lost their second home in Gabrielle, including everything they own.

“When you’re looking at the face of those young mothers who don’t know where they will be living in a week’s time currently living at schools and in emergency management centres, that breaks your heart.”

Allan thanked those outside the region for their support “in whatever way that is”.

“Just to provide some reassurance that, if you haven’t heard from your loved ones I’m confident that we have got people out there getting to those in need and that they love and miss you all too.”



