The school run looks a little different for Hawke's Bay kids crossing the Mangaone River since Cyclone Gabrielle. First published in March 2023. Video / Laura Marinus

A year on from Cyclone Gabrielle, the Puketapu area is still without the bridge that links the north and south parts of the community, and its effects are being felt.

The 122m Puketapu Bridge in Vicarage Rd was destroyed in February last year and left the rural area geographically divided.

The site of the old Puketapu Bridge, which was washed away. Photo / Warren Buckland

Puketapu Pub owner Mary Danielson said she had nothing but praise for the strength of the community over the past year.

Fortunately, the pub was able to open four and a half months after the cyclone, but had been left with the ongoing effects of the closed bridge.

Sam Danielson (left), Jodie Simmons, Mary Danielson, Rebecca Keen and Jessie Hanan. Photo / Paul Taylor

“With no cycle track and no bridge, it is starting to show a bit at the moment.”

Danielson had since stepped down and her son, Sam, had taken over the pub after he returned three days after the cyclone hit.

She said the anniversary was a time to reflect on what the community went through and how it came together as one.

“It’s funny when you look back in the beginning and how awful it was. You work your way through it and then all of a sudden it seems like a dream that it happened.”

Owner Mary Danielson inside the iconic Puketapu Pub. Photo / Paul Taylor

Another pillar of the community that has felt the effects of no bridge is Puketapu School, which has had extra travel time added to its school bus routes all year.

One of the most heart-warming pieces of mahi after the cyclone was seeing the Dartmoor and Rissington communities using inflatable boats as school buses to get their children back into classrooms.

Puketapu School principal Sam Hocking said it was hard for the children who returned to school after the cyclone, with many facing six months of an hour-long journey to and from school each day.

That travel time was then reduced to 15 minutes after the Redclyffe Bridge at Waiohiki reopened.

A new, permanent bridge is not expected to be in place until late next year, so the disruptions are expected to continue into the new school year.

“No one wants their children on the bus any longer than they need to be.”

Big smiles from Puketapu School pupils with principal Sam Hocking (right), despite a longer journey to school. Photo / Paul Taylor

He was amazed at the children’s “it is what it is” attitude towards longer travel times, and said they just wanted to go to school.

Hastings district transportation manager Jag Pannu said the council was prioritising work based on the vulnerability of roads to new weather events, levels of road used and the number of people affected.

Eager tamariki wait to cross the Mangaone River to get to school. Photo / Supplied

“In some places like Kererū Gorge and Puketapu, temporary structures were not feasible and communities remain disconnected.”

“These areas are priorities for restoring permanent structures,” Pannu said.

Both the school and the pub will hold a commemoration to reflect and remember the cyclone.

