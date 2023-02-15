More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

Pourerere Rd off SH2 near Waipawa is completely cut off with rushing water spilling over the road, presumably from the nearby Tukituki River or Waipawa River.

The Herald witnessed a small boat, similar in size to an IRB, going against the current and due to the extent of the flooding, was able to drive over the road without stopping the motor.

Road inspection staff on site were inspecting the flooding with a drone and said the road was compromised in multiple areas.

Pourerere Rd off SH2 near Waipawa is completely cut off with rushing water spilling over the road. Photo / Adam Pearse

Debris is scattered everywhere across the sodden terrain, including toilets and parts of animal carcasses.

The flooding, also said to be impacting the connecting River Rd, partially cut off settlements including Elsthorpe, Kairakau and Omakere.

Inspection staff said it was possible other southern Central Hawke’s Bay settlements such as Pōrangahau could soon be cut off if bridges currently under pressure were compromised.

They said it was fortunate there hadn’t been more slash in the area otherwise other roads would have been breached.