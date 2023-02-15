Cyclone Gabrielle: Auckland residents still out of their homes over risk of tower collapse

Focus Live: PM Chris Hipkins set to give update on damage and response efforts. Video / NZ Herald

Residents evacuated from inner Auckland apartments on Monday amid fears a tower could fall onto their homes are still awaiting an engineer’s report into whether it’s safe for them to return.

It now looks like the about 50 residents from 33 apartments who had to evacuate from Mt Eden will spend at least another night away from their homes.

Most had been able to stay with family and friends although a small number moved to the Trusts Arena shelter set up in Henderson, Auckland Emergency Management said earlier.

The evacuation was called after authorities raised fears that Cyclone Gabrielle’s strong winds could bring down the 109-year-old Colonial Ammunition Company Shot Tower.

Auckland Council called in Tonkin & Taylor to inspect it on Monday, with the engineers confirming the 30m-tall tower presented “a risk to life and property”.

With strong winds still blowing yesterday, inspectors were not able to get back onsite to assess the stability of the tower.

However, Auckland Emergency Management this evening said engineers had been able to return to the tower earlier today to reassess it.

“We’re currently waiting for the outcome of that assessment. Once we’ve received and reviewed the engineer’s report, we’ll be able to confirm the next steps and a likely timeframe for residents to return to their homes,” an AEM spokeswoman said.

“We’ve been in touch with residents and the building managers to let them know and will keep them updated.”

The ongoing threat from the tower comes as communities across the North Island are moving into recovery mode after widespread flooding and wind and landslip damage.

Engineers assess the historic Shot Tower on Monday. Photo / George Heard

Close to 5000 rapid building assessments have now been undertaken in Auckland since January 27, with more than 320 buildings being red-stickered.

Following Cyclone Gabrielle’s recent path of destruction, four people - including a young child - have been confirmed dead, while police say they have “grave fears” for at least several others.

Police also said today that 1442 people had been listed as uncontactable. And while they expect this list to drop dramatically, there are fears for some missing people in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.