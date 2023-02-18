Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

Locals are picking through the remains of homes and vehicles destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley. Video / Neil Reid

Just over a week ago, the Lyon Mark Estate lavender farm on Tait Rd brought joy to the small community of Maraekakaho.

Now it has become a symbol of hope for small communities still reeling from the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Owners Ken and Jenny Mark, and Jenny’s son Trevor Edwards, were evacuated from the balcony of their home on Tuesday as floodwaters from the Ngaruroro River swept through their house.

They escaped with help from the local fire crew and a tractor but the once thriving lavender farm was destroyed, with debris from the river littered throughout the house and field.

After seeing the widespread destruction, community member Jane Redward helped rally locals to assist.

Redward, who works at the local school and is the community’s neighbourhood support person, helped organise a clean-up response that involved school kids, local business people and RSE workers. Many registered their interest at the local hall after a call was put out.

“People just want to help, so we put names down and sent out a few texts and people just turned up,” she said.

Trevor Edwards and his mum Jenny Mark were rescued from their Tait Rd lavender farm during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

An action plan was set up on a whiteboard with jobs to complete and things to do, and Redward said that many of the people helping complete the tasks were complete strangers.

“It makes you feel a bit emotional with all the bad stuff that’s been happening, but it’s a good emotion, seeing the community come together like this.”

Ken Mark said he was at a loss of what to do when he saw the devastation.

“I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do or where to start,” he said.

“We thought we would have to do it all ourselves.”

Maraekakaho school kids were among many helpers who turned out in aid of locals Jenny and Ken Mark whose house and business were hammered in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

That was far from the case, and the community has rallied behind the family to help with everything from food and supplies to boxes, shovels and other materials.

Local business GodsOwn stepped in to help feed and hydrate the working crew, with BBQ sausages and meals readily on hand.

Children and adults swept away silt in the house and helped recover items, while RSE workers worked the fields and helped clear debris.

RSE workers from Vanuatu helping the Mark family on Tait Rd as they have no orchards to work on. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It really brought us to tears,” said Jenny Mark. “We are overwhelmed with the community spirit that we’ve seen.”

Ken highlighted the fact that having the kids around was fantastic for morale.

“The children motivate the adults, they see the youth and they see what they can do,” he said.

“One of them was even asking me how to grow lavender,” said Edwards.