Frightening moment mum and five kids battle raging floods to get to safety. Video / Dayna Nuku

State Highway 25 is open in sections restoring access between Thames and Matarangi, and SH2 through Karangahake Gorge is also open for essential travel, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Slips between Hikuai and Whangamata have been cleared for essential travel only.

This meant people in towns on the east coast like Whitianga and Tairua could now leave the peninsula and supplies could get in, Waka Kotahi said in a media release.

SH25 was still closed between Ruamahanga Bay and Tapu on the Thames-Coast Highway. Only emergency services and civil defence could get through here.

SH25 Te Rerenga to Kūaotunu is still closed due to major slips between Matarangi Rd and Kūaotunu. Access was strictly for emergency services/civil defence via a private land diversion, but unavailable to the general public.

Other parts of SH25 were open but many areas were one lane only and road users should expect significant disruption and delays due to ongoing clean up works. Caution was advised and motorists are asked to stick to essential travel only.

SH2 Paeroa and Waihi through the Karangahake Gorge was now open for essential travel only

Image 1 of 22 : SH25 is still closed between Ruamahanga Bay and Tapu on the Thames-Coast Highway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Due to remaining areas of debris and mud on the road and slippery surface areas extreme caution was required on this section of SH2.

Some sections had 30km/h or 50km/h temporary speed limits in place.

Clean up works would resume today and road users should expect significant disruption and potential delays when travelling through this area, Waka Kotahi said.

“Contractors have made tremendous progress clearing a large number of slips on State Highway 2 through the Gorge and around State Highway 25, the Peninsula’s key thoroughfare,” Waka Kotahi System Manager for the Waikato, Cara Lauder, said.

“It’s a huge job and we’re so proud of our hard working local contractors who are 100 per cent committed to re-opening these roads as soon as possible.

“It is Waka Kotahi’s top priority to restore access to isolated communities. We appreciate how frustrating and disabling the road closures are for the Coromandel community and we want to thank everyone for their patience while we’re working to fully re-open the roads, " Lauder said.

Due to an emerging risk posed by a slip with suspended trees SH25 is still closed between Ruamahanga Bay and Tapu on the Thames-Coast Highway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Parts of the Coromandel Peninsula are without power entering a fifth day and many roads remain closed as towns continue to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Coromandel-Thames Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told RNZ that with people still displaced from their homes the focus was on welfare support.

A break in the weather allowed for power restoration into Tairua and the roading network was opened up enough for Powerco to bring in big generators, Towler said.

But a “good percentage” of people in Tairua and Pauanui were still without power, as were seven or eight smaller communities.

Most local roads were still compromised, Towler said, with 40-50 slips on these roads keeping a lot of them closed.

On Wednesday evening, Waka Kotahi said it was quite confident by late Wednesday night or Thursday morning the SH25 around the Coromandel would be open but subject to a lot of traffic management.

“The supply chain should be able to resume to some degree [on Thursday] and so fingers crossed that’s going to happen.

“Slips on peninsula roads north of Whitanga have blocked access to some areas.

Tairua in the high tide on Tuesday. Photo / Nola Langford

“There are some farmers in the northern third of Mercury Bay, up in the top part of the Coromandel who are fast running out of fuel and we are trying to establish access for them with Fonterra and Fed Farmers too to get some support up there,” Towler said.

Thames Coromandel District Council road updates as at 8am Thursday

Puketui Valley Rd is OPEN to one lane.

ONGOING CLOSURES

Coromandel/Colville

Colville Rd is CLOSED in several places due to overslips and dropouts. Road will remain closed for some time.

Coromandel to Oamaru Bay Closed

Oamaru Bay to Amodeo Bay Closed

Amodeo Bay to Colville Closed

Colville to Port Jackson Road OPEN

Te Kouma Road is CLOSED due to a large tree/slip blocking the road.

Port Jackson Rd is CLOSED at Otautu Wharf Rd due to multiple large slips and dropouts. Road will remain closed for some time.

Port Charles Rd is CLOSED due to an overslip 10.7km from the start of the road.

Mercury Bay

Matarangi Rd is CLOSED due to a large slip.

Whangapoua Rd is CLOSED due to a slip.

Blackjack Road is CLOSED following further subsidence and movement of the road.

Whangamatā

Wentworth Valley Rd is CLOSED due to slips and tree fall

Thames

Tapu-Coroglen Rd is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu.

Kauaeranga Valley Rd is CLOSED due to a large slip

Victoria St, Thames is CLOSED due to a large slip and tree fall

“Our roading teams are getting to areas cut off by slips and collapses. The lack of access along the state highways has hampered access to areas like Kūaotunu, but with help from Waka Kotahi our geotechnical assessment crews are getting through to survey the damage. On other roads we are sharing flights with PowerCo to get a picture of the extent of damage along routes like Port Jackson Road. We are making good progress opening roads to one lane through slips, but the scale of the event and narrowness of some of the roads means that work is limited to what one crew at a time can do on each road.”

State Highways:

SH 25 Thames to Ruamahunga - CAUTION - SH 25 is open between Thames and Ruamahunga following slips, fallen trees and surface flooding. Extreme caution is advised when travelling through this area.

SH 25 Ruamahunga to Tapu - CLOSED - Due to a slip and fallen trees, SH25 is closed between Ruamahunga and Tapu. Delay your journey.

SH 25 Tapu to Te Rerenga - CAUTION - SH25 is open for essential travel only between Tapu and Te Rerenga following multiple slips, fallen trees, and debris. Extreme caution is advised through the area.

SH 25 Te Rerenga to Kuaotunu - CLOSED - Due to major slips, SH25 between Te Rerenga and Kuaotunu is closed. Delay your journey.

SH 25 Kuaotunu to Whitianga - CAUTION - Due to slips, fallen trees and debris on the road, please drive with extra caution (essential travel only) on SH25 between Kuaotunu and Whitianga or delay your journey.

SH 25 Whitianga to Tairua - CAUTION - Due to multiple slips, fallen trees and debris on the road, please drive with extra caution (essential travel only) on SH25 between Whitianga and Tairua or delay your journey.

SH 25 Hikuai to Whangamatā - CAUTION - SH25 between Hikuai and Whangamatā is open to essential travel only following multiple slips, fallen trees and debris. Extreme caution is advised through the area.

SH 25 Whangamatā to Waihi - CAUTION - Due to multiple slips, fallen trees and debris on the road, please dive with extra caution (essential travel only) on SH25 between Whangamata and Waihi or delay your journey.

SH 2 Paeroa to Waihi (Karangahake Gorge) - CAUTION - SH2 in the Karangahake Gorge is open following slips, fallen trees and surface flooding. Extreme caution is advised when travelling through this area.

SH 25A Kōpū to Hikuai - CLOSED - Due to full road collapse at a large washout location, SH25A between Kopu and Hikuai is CLOSED until further notice. Plan ahead and use alternative routes.

“Please do not ignore road closed signs. It is dangerous. Waka Kotahi contractors have brought police out at two key State Highway points to stop drivers breaking the rules and also to stop the public abusing staff.”





- additional reporting RNZ







