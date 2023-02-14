A huge tree comes down in Epsom, Manukau Road. Video / Supplied

A huge tree has fallen in Auckland’s Epsom after severe weather from Cyclone Gabrielle, with one witness saying it narrowly missed a car.

The tree came down on Manukau Rd.

”A small car was driving along the street when the huge tree started to topple over,” the witness said.

“The car was lucky to drive out of it before the tree fell on top of it - it was a close call!

“I actually think if the car hadn’t moved when it did, they would have been killed.”

Police were on the scene quickly to control traffic.