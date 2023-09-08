Whirinaki plumber Todd Smith was one of the many heroes honoured at Napier's Cyclone Gabrielle recognition awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

As the small Hawke’s Bay settlement of Whirinaki plunged into darkness on February 14, Todd Smith had many things racing through his mind.

Making sure everyone was safe was one of them, but his trade experience also led him to think about one vital lifeline for the community. Septic tanks.

A plumber by trade, he saved the lives of many residents and their pets and then used his plumbing skills to keep the community running when no one had mains power or running water.

On Thursday night in Napier, he was one of the 28 individuals and seven organisations who were honoured for selfless service to their communities during and after Cyclone Gabrielle at a special ceremony.

“I was basically running on adrenaline,” Smith said, describing how he went around neighbouring properties on Pohutukawa Dr to make sure people were safe as floodwaters rose.

He continued to offer his services in the following days to help fix vital plumbing issues and tried to prevent further peril.

“Straight after, my first thoughts were water and sewerage. We’re all on septic tanks and were pretty much told we were on our own for a week or two.

“There’s a lot of elderly in the street that couldn’t fend for themselves, so me, being one of the younger people in the street with a bit of trade knowledge, just thought I’d jump in.”

He said the experience had brought the community closer together, but he didn’t at all expect to be nominated for an award.

“I don’t know how to put words to it. It’s pretty humbling,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The community came together better than ever and stronger than ever.”

Whirinaki plumber Todd Smith receiving his award from Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Friends, whānau and other award recipients were at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Thursday night to celebrate and honour the winners.

Students of Hukarere Girls College – who were saved from peril thanks to the co-ordination of award winner and hostel manager Amelia Kaui – started the night with a moving performance before Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise addressed the crowd.

Considering the amount of community outreach and heroism displayed, she said choosing recipients from the almost 80 nominations was no easy task.

“In many cases, the people the recipients helped were strangers.”

Students from Hukarere Girls College, whose school was devastated during the cyclone, perform at the awards on Thursday night. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

That was the case for award recipient Sammie-Jo Smaling, who welcomed people into her Taradale home in the days after the cyclone.

Nominators said the guardian of six children provided a space for children to play and get away from the trauma, as well as providing people with a warm meal and a place to charge their phones when there was no electricity.

Smaling could also be considered Hawke’s Bay’s “cupcake queen”, making what was likely to be more than 800 cupcakes to feed emergency workers and those in need.

“Whoever I could find to take them to, I would,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Her large front yard, trampoline and swimming pool were a massive hit with the neighbourhood kids.

“We had the barbecue running all day, every day. It was great. It was an amazing little hub we had going.”

She said people were most grateful for a hot meal and a place to chat. “A lot of people I realised didn’t have cooking facilities.”

She was surprised to receive an award and didn’t even realise what the nomination was for.

Cupcake queen and children's guardian Sammie-Jo Smaling (left) with Kirsten Wise. Smaling opened up her Taradale home to those in need and baked an estimated 800 cupcakes for them. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Community groups were also honoured, including the Bay View Fire Brigade and Equippers Church, which provided a safe space for those without homes.

“These awards are a chance to celebrate and thank people who have shown true leadership, sacrifice and service, lightening the load and bringing some joy and relief to so many others,” Wise said.

The winners

Keith Bartleet and Hugh Mackay are neighbours who rescued several people in Esk Valley by jet boat in the early hours of February 14.

Claire Connor cooked and distributed meals for weeks, co-ordinating volunteers and items for the needy despite her own home being flood-damaged.

Mary Danielson offered refreshments, made deliveries, organised fundraisers and opened her business premises, The Puketapu, to locals, all while her business was severely damaged.

Troy Duncan alerted many in Pakowhai to danger, and helped rescue people and stock in the immediate aftermath.

Peter Eden, Moteo Marae chair, played a key role in co-ordinating the response and recovery efforts for Moteo, Puketapu, Waiohiki and other communities.

Brenda Ferguson, a member of Tihei Mauri Ora, provided outstanding support and leadership during the response and recovery phase for many communities.

Bill and Gabriella Henderson sheltered more than 40 people and their animals in their home in the aftermath.

Michael Helliwell, a member of Land, Search and Rescue, and his wife Lyn spent days checking houses and vehicles and conducting rescues.

Cathy Herries and Julie King spent months offering both physical and emotional support, and inspiring others to volunteer, in Puketapu, Eskdale and Brookfields.

Rose Hiha, Petane Marae chair, was a supporter for her community, from getting stuck into the clean-up to ensuring people had the right information.

Sean Hughes, from Esk Valley, prepped and served food in Napier, drove people assisting older folks and was part of the team designing T-shirts that raised $35,000 for cyclone-affected communities.

Amelia Kaui, Hukarere Girls’ College boarding hostel manager, organised the evacuation of more than 50 students and staff from the Esk Valley site.

Damien Kelly, from Wellington, towed a caravan loaded with supplies from the capital to Napier and was involved in rescues.

Rikki Kihi was involved in the jet boat rescue of more than 50 people in the Esk Valley, helped with the clean-up for weeks afterwards, and became an advocate for mental health.

Greg Miller, Valley D’Vine restaurateur, offered shelter to Esk Valley locals during the response, later becoming the go-to guy for co-ordinating counselling and provisions.

Greg and Lorna Morice, from Dartmoor Valley, rescued families and animals, offered shelter at their hilltop property and ensured the sick and vulnerable were flown out the next day.

Mohinder Nagra, Bollywood Stars Napier owner, was one of the first people to come forward and help feed people, serving hundreds of free meals to those in need.

Neeracha (Neela Neela) Rattanaworametha has provided hundreds of meals daily since the cyclone, inspiring an army of volunteers who helped cook, pack and deliver them.

Rikki Reed Davis was part of a road crew that warned people on State Highway 5 and spent hours clinging to a tree waiting for rescue. He also helped with the clean-up and became an advocate for mental health.

Nancye Rewi founded the Hawke’s Bay Toy Drive, co-ordinating donated kai and toy packs all over the region, helping Neela Neela in her spare time.

Sammie-Jo Smaling cooked and delivered meals to many, baked hundreds of cupcakes for volunteers, and opened her home for people to have quiet time and for children to play.

Todd Smith, from Whirinaki, saved the lives of many residents and their pets, and used his plumbing skils to keep the community running when no one had mains power or running water.

Richard Stevenson drove essential supplies, news and updates to and from communities on SH5, at considerable personal risk.

Quent and Mel Swayn were a driving force behind the Bay View community hub, co-ordinating volunteers and resources and supporting those who needed advice and care.

Mike Teddy got stuck into helping his community, clearing roads, driveways and houses, volunteering himself, his staff and use of his equipment.

Lee Walmsley used a boat and a truck to rescue many people on Links Road, around Waiohiki, Omarunui and surrounding areas, risking his own life to evacuate others.

The Bay View Fire Brigade evacuated and rescued people in the Esk Valley and surrounding areas, providing support for weeks afterwards.

Cyclone Hawke’s Bay Help, a Facebook group, became a successful hub for connecting people who needed help with volunteers, supporting the flow of resources and information.

Equippers Church in Tamatea was a civil defence evacuation centre, allowing people to stay until it was safe for them to return home, providing three meals daily and amazing hospitality.

Kings House Church in Meeanee was a lifeline for hundreds of people, including more than 300 RSE workers, providing meals, welfare support and shelter to many.

Napier Riding For Disabled (RDA) looked after horses and livestock for months after the cyclone, operating from Meeanee Speedway, as well as organising helicopter and plane drops.

The Rapid Relief Team fed hundreds and helped deliver resources to isolated communities, continuing to support people well after the initial response period had ended.

Re-Source HB volunteers set up a distribution hub at Hastings Racecourse, ensuring vital equipment and resources – an estimated 100,000 items – got to the people who needed them most.

