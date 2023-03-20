Te Whatu Ora Clinical Psychologist Frances Oliver said Hawke’s Bay was grieving the loss of loved ones, homes, land and livelihoods, and many have come through traumatic experiences after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ian Cooper

Te Whatu Ora Clinical Psychologist Frances Oliver said Hawke’s Bay was grieving the loss of loved ones, homes, land and livelihoods, and many have come through traumatic experiences after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke’s Bay residents who are struggling to focus on their daily tasks or find themselves lying awake at night are not alone.

If you are feeling hōhā, frustrated, mamae, hurt, or whakapōuri, overwhelmed or depressed, it is normal after an event like Cyclone Gabrielle, experts say.

And there is help available.

Te Whatu Ora clinical psychologist Frances Oliver said Hawke’s Bay was grieving the loss of loved ones, homes, land and livelihoods, and many have come through traumatic experiences after Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said local communities were already carrying the burden of recovering from previous adverse weather events over the past few years such as drought, hail, and earlier floods, plus Covid-19 added further unpredictability in recent years.

She said it was normal for people to feel emotional in the aftermath of such a disaster, and their senses may be heightened when coming through a trauma.

“People might be struggling to turn their brain off and finding they are thinking about the event or what they have got to do the next day,” Oliver said.

“Feeling anxious or keyed-up, finding you are unable to sleep, having difficulty concentrating or feeling frustrated more easily, are all normal reactions following an event like this one.”

She said acknowledging everybody has had different experiences in Cyclone Gabrielle was also important.

“There are some people who will find the path to recovery straight forward, while others will have a long road ahead,” she said.

She said prioritising good self-care is also key.

“That means making sure we are sleeping and eating well, connecting with friends and whānau, and engaging in activities that are enjoyable or meaningful to you – and if you are having a hard time doing that, reaching out and talking to someone about it,” she said.

“For our tamariki and young people who need more reassurance at this time, it’s important to balance working through the recovery with routine and family events.”

A Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri worker doing a door-knock check. Photo / Supplied

Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri sent mobile clinics to places like Moteo Marae, Tangoio and Omahu with aid including medicine and social support in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nathan Harrington, chief executive of Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri, said mental wellbeing is the most significant need in the community.

“From day one we identified the biggest need is around mental health because a lot of our tamariki and a lot of our parents have seen things,” Harrington said.

He said there has been a lot of support from outside the region, but that was always going to be for a limited time only and he aimed to build community resilience for the long term.

“The key is building our communities so that they can help in regards to looking after their own with mental health, and guide them to have those conversations,” he said.

“As a chief executive, I am extremely proud of my staff and the lengths they have gone to. Some of those staff have been affected because they whakapapa to Moteo and Tangoio and to Omahu so they’ve had to put that aside and remain professional to serve our whānau.”

Charitable trust Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri serving the Tangoio community. CEO Nathan Harrington said he identified mental wellbeing as being the greatest need in the community. Photo / Supplied

People can get help through their GP by asking for a referral for counselling.

They can also phone and book in to see a Health Improvement Practitioner (HIP), a registered mental health professional who provides advice and support promoting self-management and connects people to other services they may need.

Civil Defence welfare assessments, including referral for mental health support, can be accessed by phoning 0800 117 672 8am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on weekends.



