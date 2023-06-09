Wairarapa MP and Minister responsible for Cyclone Recovery in Hawke's Bay, Keiran McAnulty (left), talking about recovery in the region last month. Photo / NZME

Possible fraudulent cyclone-relief grant applications are slowing down the process for approving the mainly legitimate claims, according to fund and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby.

She says “a number of fraudulent applications” have included online images of damage, false addresses or over-inflated quotes, and all suspected applications will be referred to police for further investigation.

“We take the generosity of donators seriously and understand the responsibility to ensure honesty throughout the process,” she said.

But the number of try-ons is few, and she and the mayors are pleased that the fund has been able to provide additional assistance to those who were most impacted by the devastation caused by the February 13-14 arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay.

According to a media release on Thursday, payments distributed from the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust Fund had topped $3 million after an additional 199 applicants received payment from the fund last week.

Since February 18, 5486 applications had been reviewed, with the review panel approving payments to 4086 successful applicants at that stage.

The “current” round included individuals and community groups to cover larger costs incurred because of the flood such as cleaning, clearing, and potential rebuilding of properties impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The fund was boosted this week with Red Cross granting a further $1 million to support the continuation of the fund giving to those in greatest need.

Last week the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), reported that according to provisional figures over $8 million of a $30.4 million of a government allocation to Hawke’s Bay for cyclone and flood business recovery was still to be distributed, unlike other areas where regional allocations were almost exhausted.

The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce was administering the region’s applications and of 1766 applications 1491 had been approved.

MBIE says just one application, from the regions, has been referred to police for fraud investigation, but other attempts were thwarted.