Waimata Valley Rd in Gisborne has washed out after the culvert got blocked by logs causing the river to go over the road. Video / Tiara Grayndler

Waimata Valley Rd in Gisborne has washed out after the culvert got blocked by logs causing the river to go over the road. Video / Tiara Grayndler

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Follow our live updates here

* Cyclone Gabrielle: All you need to know today

* Cyclone Gabrielle: When will the bad weather end in your region?

Food, water and fuel are running critically short in Tairāwhiti after the region took a direct hit from ex-Cyclone Gabrielle, with residents being urged to conserve water or risk the taps “running dry”.

Residents have been asked to practise water conservation due to the region’s supply being deemed critical and the community’s access to it being restricted.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green said this was due to multiple breaks in the water pipe supplying the city, which were still being identified by relevant personnel.

Puketawai Marae at Tolaga Bay was underwater on the morning of Tuesday, February 14. Photo / Uawa Live

“We are on level 4 restrictions, this means for hygiene and drinking purposes only,” Green said.

He said the Waipaoa Treatment Plant is currently being “geared up” to help, but this may take some time.

At this stage, all supermarkets in Tairāwhiti were closed due to the unavailability of Eftpos service and loss of internet.

Green said petrol stations were also working with limited supplies.

“Please don’t panic buy as there are enough supplies for everyone if we remain sensible,” Green urged.

“The fuel is needed for emergency services.”

Due to a Transpower issue and a number of cyclone-related faults on the Eastland Network, Tairāwhiti is still without power.

“Transpower is working on a solution to provide power into the region, and we will update the community as soon as we know more,” Green said.

“Eastland Network has provided some coastal township generators to provide them with power and are assessing faults where access allows.”

This morning, the Gisborne district was all but cut off, with main roads in and out of the region again under water and widespread power outages.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told NZME this morning the region was isolated, had no internet and had critical water issues. She urged the community to preserve water.

“The water pipes have broken coming from our treatment centre plant so we are asking our community to please conserve our water, preserve our water.

“We have no internet. The cables have severed. We can’t take 111 calls, there is no phone coverage,” Stoltz said.

People had evacuated to centres and one of the those had already reached capacity, Stoltz said.

“But we are asking our community if you feel unsafe and if you need support please go to one of our centres. Among them is Ilminister School, Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae and several other marae on the coast.”

Welfare centres are still accepting people who need to leave their homes due to flooding.

Green said the House of Breakthough had around 60 people staying there and Ilminster School had around seven people.

Stoltz said they were unable to get information on people being evacuated or rescued at the moment.

“We know our teams are out and about looking at the bridges. At 11am we will be shutting both bridges in town for at least three to four hours.

“We need to clean the woody debris under the bridges. We are also letting our community know to stay home, please. We need our roads to be clear for our services to go out and about.”

Forestry slash at the Mangahauini Bridge, Tokomaru Bay, today after Cyclone Gabrielle brought extreme weather to many parts of the country. Photo / Lillian Te Hau-Ward

According to Stoltz, several bridges were being blocked by woody debris (slash) and other natural materials that flow down rivers. These needed to be cleared because underneath them were the area’s water pipes, fibre-optic cables, and sewage pipes.

She said the woody debris under the bridge was concerning.

“Chorus is still investigating to find out where the breaks are. We have been without internet since 2.15am.

“Cables are severed so that is a major concern to us because people cannot use Eftpos to pay for fuel and food.”

Meanwhile, the Hikuwai River was at an unprecedented 14.8 metres around midnight. The river peaked at 13 metres during Cyclone Bola. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to evacuate by regional Civil Defence teams.

The Hikuwai River at Tolaga Bay with photos taken at 6.54am and 2.36pm yesterday. Photos / Gisborne District Council

The Waipaoa River got to 12.8m at 7am today – this is also the highest recorded level since records began.

The Waiapu – the region’s biggest river in Ruatorea - reached 8m at 7.30pm last night, this is the highest on record since 1975.

Over Sunday and Monday, Cyclone Gabrielle brought 547mm of rain to Raparapaririki (Waiapu) – this was the highest rainfall in the district – and 500mm to Mangapoike, which is by the water supply dam.

The region remains under an orange heavy rain warning with 50mm to 80mm of rain still predicted to come on top of what has already fallen.











