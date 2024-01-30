Kautuku operator Steve Cornes and owner Dave Cornes stand on the new bridge which had to be rebuilt after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Last year, farm infrastructure took a hammering from New Zealand’s wild weather.

In Hawke’s Bay, a large number of farm bridges were severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters, either swept away or rendered structurally unsound.

At Kautuku, a 450-hectare spread on the Taihape Rd, adjacent to the Ngaruroro River in Hastings District, the bridge to the stockyards collapsed in mid-February 2023.

Kautuku is predominantly a finishing farm, where sheep and beef cattle gain weight before going to the works.

Operator Steve Cornes was finishing Angus steers, which were contracted to leave later that month.

He said they couldn’t get stock off the farm after the cyclone because the bridge collapsed.

“With the bridge out, we lost access to our yards.

“Our neighbours kindly granted us access through their property, but it wasn’t a long-term solution.

“With more stock contracted to arrive in August 2023, we urgently needed our bridge replaced.”

Civil construction specialist Lattey Group said it was involved in the repair/replacement of 20 farm bridges throughout Hawke’s Bay in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Like-for-like replacement might not always be possible due to river course changes or river bank scouring, so each case was unique, it said.

Image 1 of 5 : The site before work began on the new bridge at Kautuku.

In rebuilding, farmers should consider the opportunity to innovate and future-proof their bridges.

That’s the approach taken at Kautuku by Dave Cornes, the owner, and Steve Cornes.

Steve Cornes started making enquiries about rebuilding the bridge in the same week of the cyclone, eventually choosing to work with Lattey Group.

Now, the new steel and concrete bridge, supported on piles, is 3m longer and nearly 1m higher than the old bridge - a change that could be crucial, especially with the increasingly severe weather predicted for Hawke’s Bay. .

Jonty Underhill is the Civil Project Manager for Lattey Group. He said the new bridge was designed as a single span because the old one’s central pier functioned as a dam during cyclone floodwaters.

Image 1 of 9 : Steve Cornes (left) and Dave Cornes chose Lattey Group to design and contruct their new bridge.

“Having the bridge as a single span is cost-effective, and relatively quick to construct.

“In most cases, piling can be done in two days, and the superstructure finished over an additional three.”

Steve Cornes said the $300k-$400k bridge project came in under the estimate and would’ve also been on time, but for weather-related delays.

It was operational from August 16, 2023.

“An added bonus of our new bridge is it’s now certified for trucks up to 50 tonnes, which are increasingly common.”

He said the old bridge wasn’t certified - like many on farms - and he could see that becoming a problem in the future.

“Now we don’t have that problem.

“Building back the same wouldn’t have worked for us over the long term.”

He said he was grateful for the support of his insurer FMG as well as Lattey Group’s design and build expertise.

“We’re glad we took the opportunity to upgrade, and now have a much better bridge and access to our main infrastructure.”

Nearly a year on from the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, Kautuku is lush and green and the bridge to the stockyards is doing its job.