Devastating moment part of Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Patrol club washes away. Video / Supplied

Devastating footage has captured the moment the Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Patrol club was damaged and partially washed away following the brutal destruction Cyclone Gabrielle caused.

On Tuesday, the historic West Auckland club was evacuated as the clubrooms teeter over the edge of a collapsed bank.

However, the deck to the clubrooms wasn’t so lucky after it collapsed and was dragged into the water, torn apart from the clubhouse and seen floating down the severely swollen Waitākere River.

Chunks of the bank along the swollen Waitākere River eroded, causing the surf club to lose its deck and hang over the edge.

The clubrooms sit on the bank of the Waitākere River, a small distance away from the beachfront itself.

Parts of the clubrooms are still hanging over the edge, with members saying it’s only a matter of time before the rest of it goes.

Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Patrol club secretary Brianna Maddox says it’s heartbreaking to see the surf club in ruins.

“We are absolutely devastated. My heart is breaking for every member of this historic surf club. Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Patrol surf club has been well and truly affected by this historic event and we are saddened to see our surf club go.

“I honestly don’t have any other words but utter sadness as I look back and share the amazing memories of this place.

“We are devastated and expecting more to go.”

"There's our deck": Part of the clubhouse's structure gets swept out to sea.

In the video, one person can be heard saying “there’s our deck”, as he helplessly watches it get dragged down the river and into the ocean.

The slip occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning and the group of staff who stayed overnight swiftly got out safely.

The Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving clubhouse is being swallowed up by the swollen Waitākere River.

Gabrielle hit hard at Bethells beach this used to be our road to get into Auckland



Hope everyone else in the North Island is safe.



We are all safe and well, got supplies to last us a week or two pic.twitter.com/vq0qgf9r6v — fluxpavilion.wav (@Fluxpavilion) February 13, 2023

To make matters worse, the club was already in the process of fundraising for a rebuild.

Maddox told the Herald the loss of its clubrooms means members will need to look at a temporary new location and urgently come up with a solution for a permanent rebuild.

“We were in the process of new club build planning so this loss of the clubrooms means we will need to fast track temporary premises and proceed with urgency on a new permanent Bethells Beach surf lifesaving club in a location that can sustain our rescue services over time.

“We remain grateful that no lives have been lost at Bethells Beach and will work collaboratively with all parties to rebuild as quickly as possible.

“In the interim, our volunteer club members are working with community, regional and national organisations to ensure rescue services at available at Te Henga.”

Access to the area remained limited on Tuesday evening with teams from Search and Rescue working alongside the local fire service in attempts to gain access.

Te Henga Rd near Bethells Rd was closed, with parts of Te Henga Rd obliterated by the floods.

Piha, Muriwai and Karekare have also been cut off by large slips covering the roads.

To donate to the Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Patrol, click here.