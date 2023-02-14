The full journey of Cyclone Gabrielle from formation near Queensland, Australia to extratropical cyclone near New Zealand. Video / Zoom_Earth

The University of Otago has told students it may delay the start to the academic year as Cyclone Gabrielle stops people from travelling south.

Vice-chancellor Professor David Murdoch emailed all students yesterday morning to update them on the situation and acknowledge the effect it had on students coming to Dunedin.

“Although Dunedin is not currently weather-affected, flights into the city are likely to have significant disruption over coming days, especially from North Island airports.”

The Dunedin campus was operating as usual, but it may delay the start to the academic year “if the situation changes”.

Orientation Week begins on February 20 and the academic year begins on February 27.

Students move into residential colleges this weekend.

An Otago Polytechnic spokesman said it had received several inquiries from students whose plans to travel to Dunedin were disrupted.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said about 55 flights in and out of Auckland were cancelled yesterday due to the strong winds.

Otago Motel Association president Pete Firns said there had been cancellations and rebookings from North Islanders.

Most motels were waiving the cancellation fee for those who could not make it due to the weather.

“We don’t want to add to their hardships.”

Foodstuffs said there would be delays in shipping products.

