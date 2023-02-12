Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands still without power, multiple roads closed

Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More rain and howling winds overnight across Northland are hampering efforts by Northpower and Top Energy lines’ crews to restore power to tens of thousands of households still without power.

Just over 29,500 households and businesses are without power throughout Northland and lines’ crews are isolating power supply from the damaged lines. Northland says more outages are expected, given the weather is likely to worsen over the next day or so.

Up to 18,500 households and businesses in the Northpower network are without power and a further 11,037 in the Far North District.

A number of roads continue to be closed due to either slips, flooding, or fallen trees. State Highway 1 between Brynderwyn and Waipu is still closed. Light vehicles may detour via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai, while heavy vehicles must detour via SH12/SH14 (via Dargaville). Further road closures are likely.SH11 Paihia is now open between Te Karuwha Parade and Kings Rd.

Waka Kotahi is advising extra caution on SH10, just south of Totara North Rd, due to an under slip. A temporary speed restriction is in place.

Civil Defence Northland says cyclone Gabrielle is currently about 150km north-east of Cape Reinga and is ‘re-curving’ south-west to pass by Northland today, bringing further rain and more very strong south-easterlies.

These will start to turn to the south-west later today with some very strong gusts – overnight conditions will become slightly drier but there will still be strong winds.

Metservice upgraded the wind warning for Northland from orange to red at 12.15pm yesterday. The warning lasts until 9pm on Tuesday, with severe gales expected.

A red heavy rain warning remains in place until 12am Tuesday.

So far Northland has received gusts of up to 140km/h. The majority of Fire and Emergency Northland’s callouts overnight have been for fallen trees and downed power lines, with smaller numbers of roofs lifting and sheds being blown down. The combination of lower barometric pressure and storm surge has bought flooding to a number of coastal locations and there have also been reports of boats being blown ashore.

A Top Energy lines' crew attends to downed power lines. Photo / Supplied

The Northland Hydrology team said most of the rain so far has fallen on the east coast, from Kaeo in the north to the Brynderwyns in the south. The highest totals over the 30 hours from 9pm on Saturday to 3am today have been near Whangārei, with 188mm recorded by the regional council’s Glenbervie rain gauge, 174mm at Water Street in central Whangārei, and 146mm recorded at Puhipuhi. There has significantly less rain in locations such as Kaitaia or along the West Coast.

Due to the relatively low intensity of the rainfall so far, most rivers are coping at this point.

“However, as the centre of the low-pressure system moves closer throughout the day, this is likely to result in even higher tides than we have had so far. The next high tides for Whangārei are about 12.45pm today, and then about 1.00am tomorrow morning. High tide on the Northern Wairoa at Dargaville has just passed about 4.30am.

Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said bad weather has displaced many boats and it was likely to get worse as high tide approached around 2pm.”We’ve got a lot of boats all up the coast, I don’t know how many yet, but we have reports on boat on the beaches and on the ground... all over the place, it’s going to take a bit of time to sort out,” Lyle said. Lyle asked that Northlanders put their own safety first around the unpredictable waters.”I guess the main thing is it’s still not safe to go boating, take care when going out, as soon the weather gets better, we’ll be out there.”

NZTA said heavy rain and strong winds were causing surface flooding and slips on the State Highway network at this time. “Please exercise caution on all roads and plan ahead if you intend to travel on the network today.

“Please remember to switch on your lights, increase your following distance, and be prepared for unexpected hazards.”

In Whangārei, all public libraries and Claphams Clock will be closed today. Rubbish collection is on hold until further notice.

MetService is predicting significant heavy rain. Severe gale southeasterlies are turning southwesterly this afternoon, with damaging wind gusts of 120km/h.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region, with Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald yesterday warning ‘the worst of the forecast weather has yet to come’.

For updates go to wdc.co.nz

