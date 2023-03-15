Cyclone Gabrielle damage to Tairāwhiti farms estimated at $80m

A pledge to walk along highway 35; in an effort to raise funds and awareness of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Teao_P / Tik Tok

A pledge to walk along highway 35; in an effort to raise funds and awareness of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Teao_P / Tik Tok

Surveys initiated in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle have estimated farm damage at up to $80 million and counting across the Tairāwhiti region.

A survey, run by Trust Tairāwhiti following a pastoral farming meeting last month, so far shows 145,000 hectares of sheep and beef farming land in the region has been impacted.

It sets initial estimated damage costs at nearly $36m. The survey covered many farms throughout Tairāwhiti, but not all.

Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou conducted its own survey and estimated damages at $30-40m on top of the Trust Tairāwhiti survey results.

At a meeting in Gisborne on February 23, cyclone-impacted pastoral farmers were urged to register for financial help available from the Ministry for Primary Industries and to take part in the Trust Tairāwhiti survey.

Rural Coordination Group (RCG) chair Sandra Faulkner said they had a good response to the survey and it was clear from data received so far that the cyclone severely damaged some farming properties but not others.

“It’s also very clear the cost of recovery in Tairāwhiti is more than our region can bear without support.

“We’ll continue to collate all the information we’re receiving from farmers to get a more accurate understanding of the scale of the event and its impact.

“We know that these numbers will grow.

Cyclone Gabrielle damage north of Gisborne. Photo / Kiri Allan, File

“It’s important that we have these baseline figures to assist the government agencies and industry organisations tasked with supporting our region’s recovery.

“The RCG member organisations continue to work alongside rural families, providing as much emotional and physical support as we can.”

Faulkner said they were seeing apprehension growing in farming families as winter approached.

Access was still the number one issue.

“That’s access on-farm, access off-farm, even out of the region altogether with the ongoing disruption to the highway network, particularly south to Hawke’s Bay and along SH35 to get around the East Coast. Isolated farmers are still having to rely on helicopters to get materials moved on to their properties so they can carry out repair work.

“Everyone should appreciate the enormous effort being put in by roading crews across Tairāwhiti — not only what they have achieved so far, but the size of the task they have ahead of them . . . it’s huge”

SH35 remains closed between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay although work continues daily on the Hikuwai No.1 Bridge bypass. SH2 south remains closed between Wairoa and Napier.

“Our isolation to the north and south sees so many families unable to connect as they would normally,” Faulkner said. “This separation just adds to the stress caused by this event.

The Uawa River in full flood during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Uawa Civil Defence, File

“It doesn’t matter whether people have had damage on their farms or not — getting livestock in and out of this region is also a logistical nightmare for many.

“We will have all noticed the shorter days and cooler mornings as autumn moves in. Winter is a real challenge for hill country farmers as the grass stops growing, meaning stock numbers need to be dropped to match what feed is available.

“Good advice is absolutely essential at times like this.”

She had a message for affected farmers: “Reach out to your farm consultants, fertiliser reps, vets and business advisers to get a plan in place for your property.

“The formula a couple of older farmers told me is take your normal winter stocking rate minus pasture loss from slipping minus loss of management control from damage to fencing minus 10 per cent. That gives you a good idea of what your farm can carry through to next spring.

“It’s confronting but better to do it now when the sun is shining and there is plenty of feed around. Then make sure your stock agents, processors and trucking companies understand what and when you need stock shifted.”

Coastal farm damage $30-40 million

At least 6000 hectares of farmland across the East Coast has suffered damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and the cost of repairs is estimated at up to $40 million so far.

In the lower Waiapu River catchment alone, it is estimated 1600 hectares of flat land has been directly impacted.

Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou did its own damage assessment survey led by agribusiness manager Hilton Collier and Beef + Lamb NZ’s Pania King.

“Across the entire Coast, damaged flat cropping and pastoral land along all the major waterways amounts to at least 6000 hectares,”

Collier said.

The cost to reinstate fencing, clear slash and debris and re-grass and reinstate tracks was esimated at $30-$40 million and could take three to five years in some cases, he said.

Hilton Collier. Photo / Paul Taylor, File

“Damage to those flats includes the complete loss of highly productive land due to erosion and the removal of topsoil, as well as debris and slash.”

With the Coast isolated, the farming community up there have met every Thursday in Ruatoria to hear from Beef + Lamb NZ.

“The organisation’s chief executive, Sam McIvor, was warmly received at one meeting and showed B + LNZ support of Coast farming.”

They talked through the various support from government agencies and how to provide support with the required initial funding applications.

“Experience from past adverse events as far back as Cyclone Bola was used to assess the initial impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and how to best provide immediate support for farmers on the East Coast,” Collier said.

“While the rest of the region had limited electricity and electronic communications, a generator and Starlink were set up in The Bank in main street Ruatoria for use by both the business and the wider community.

“This early communication link helped to refine the early assessment of damage, providing valuable intelligence to Wellington agencies.

“At the same time it contributed to the early coordination of much-needed fencing supplies and feed to be shipped into Ruatoria.”

Collier said as farmers started the long process of repairing the damage, they had discovered their waterways had riverbeds about two metres higher as a result of Gabrielle.

The Hikuwai River in Tolaga Bay, Tairawhiti as Cyclone Gabrielle approached the region. Photo / Gisborne District Council, File

“That means an increased risk of future flooding and it has caused many to question what that means for future land use on parts of the Coast.”

Damage for inland farmers mostly involved access — on-farm as well as to properties as local roads remain impassable, he said.

“The need to move surplus stock off-farm ahead of winter remains their priority.

“For many of our farmers, autumn means the sale of weaner cattle and cull cows, as well as the last of any trade lambs still on-farm.

“Cyclone Gabrielle added to the problems caused by Cyclone Hale, meaning since Christmas there are more stock than might otherwise have been on-farm.”