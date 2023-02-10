Officials say heavy rain, localised flooding, wind and associated problems such as power outages or slips are possible in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Civil Defence is urging people in the region to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle.

The tropical cyclone, currently in the Coral Sea, is forecast to track southeast towards New Zealand over the next few days. It is expected to bring significant severe weather to northern and central New Zealand from late Sunday onwards.

Gabrielle is likely to approach the northern North Island on Monday and possibly move on to northern and central parts of the North Island on Tuesday. MetService will issue and upgrade warnings and watches over the weekend as things develop.

Whanganui District Council emergency manager Tim Crowe said its timing would depend on how the cyclone was tracking and could change as the system changed speed or direction.

“While its probable path is further north and east, there is a small risk of it impacting closer to or on our area should it track differently. It’s possible we will experience heavy rain, localised flooding, wind and associated problems such as power outages or slips. This could also include the main rivers as well as smaller streams and creeks.”

The Civil Defence team was closely monitoring the weather and rivers and would provide updates if the situation changed, Crowe said.

The council’s infrastructure staff and contractors are also taking precautions to minimise impacts on roading and stormwater infrastructure, including checking streams and culverts around the district.

How you can prepare

This weekend is a good time to review your household, workplace and personal readiness in anticipation of the cyclone and its potential impacts should it head our way.

Trampolines, loose iron or other items should be well secured, drains checked and cleared and even light garden items put away.

Low surface flooding-prone areas such as garages and sheds should have water-vulnerable or valuable items raised above ground level where possible. You can view a map that shows low-lying areas via the council website whanganui.govt.nz in the About Whanganui section under Online Maps – Overland Flow Paths.

Be prepared for possible power cuts, and have torches and your family plan ready.

Take this opportunity to check in with family/whānau and neighbours about their preparedness and needs.

For council updates follow the Whanganui District Council on Facebook and Twitter. Check under Latest News on the council website, or sign up for updates via the free mobile Antenno app.